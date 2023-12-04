Cedar Rapids bar X-Golf pours until Iowa football scores

Iowa’s shutout against Michigan on Saturday wasn’t a loss for everyone. Fans watching the game at X-Golf in Cedar Rapids took advantage of the “Pour Until Iowa Scores” beer promotion — racking up a bill more than $500.

Customers who reserved a golf simulator bay for kickoff were treated to free beer until their reservation ended, the game ended, or Iowa scored. The beer deal started during this Hawkeye season to bring customers in during Iowa football games.

Bryant Nicholson, a member of X-Golf’s ownership group, said over 100 beers were given out for free across the eight golf bays at the Cedar Rapids location, likely becoming the reason for the nationwide attention.

“We’ve done it for other games, it just didn’t get advertised as crazy as this last one,” Nicholson said. “It’s been a ton of fun — the employees are loving it, local stations are coming in and interviewing them and doing stories, so it’s just been very exciting, unexpected, but certainly a lot of fun.”

Customers will have one more chance to take part in the promotion when Iowa plays Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl at the start of the new year. Nicholson said the deal will be available at the newest X-Golf location in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing as well.

“We haven’t committed to next year yet,” he said. “We’ll kind of evaluate how this next one goes, and we’ll go from there.”

Until then, X-Golf customers can be relieved to hear that the promotion did not cause any trouble for the business.

“Our team wants to extend a HUGE thank you to all the customers that came out last night to celebrate,” X-Golf posted to Facebook on Sunday. “Good news we didn’t go bankrupt and we will be ready to open at 9 a.m. this morning.”