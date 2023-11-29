The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Trump to visit Iowa in coming weeks ahead of caucuses

The former President will visit Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, and Coralville in the next two weeks.
Byline photo of Natalie Miller
Natalie Miller, Politics Reporter
November 29, 2023
Former+President+and+2024+presidential+candidate+Donald+Trump+speaks+during+the+annual+Lincoln+Dinner+at+the+Iowa+Events+Center+in+Des+Moines+on+Friday%2C+July+28%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa over the next week, visiting Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, and Coralville in the next two weeks. 

Trump will speak at a campaign event at Kirkwood Community College on Saturday. Doors will open and the commitment kick-off will begin at noon, and Trump will deliver remarks to the crowd at 3 p.m.

With the Republican caucuses taking place on Jan. 15, it seems Trump has set his focus on Iowa as he will be making a number of appearances in cities across Iowa in the next month. 

Trump will also hold a campaign event at Whiskey River Ankeny in Ankeny on Saturday. Doors for the Ankeny event will open at 9:30 a.m. with a commitment kick-off, and Trump will speak at 12:30 p.m.

He will make another appearance in Coralville on Dec. 13. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center. Doors will open at 3 p.m. as well as a commitment kick-off at the same time. Trump will take the stage to make remarks at 6 p.m.

According to a RealClear Politics average of recent Iowa polls, Trump currently leads the race with 47 percent of the vote among respondents to the polls, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, holds 17 percent, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley sits in third at 14 percent. 

Trump has been noticeably absent from Republican primary events in Iowa throughout the caucus season. Trump has also been absent from all GOP debates.

About the Contributors
Natalie Miller, Politics Reporter
(she/her)
Natalie Miller is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Prior to her position as a Politics Reporter, Natalie was a News Reporter focusing on Higher Education.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
