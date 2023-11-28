The road to Indy

The 2023 Iowa football team is one head coach Kirk Ferentz will talk about “10 years from now.”

And it’s not because of what this year’s squad has achieved — but how they managed to do it.

Enduring a preseason gambling scandal that has kept defensive lineman Noah Shannon out the entire season, losing four key starters to injury, and having one of the worst offenses in college football under a coordinator who will be dismissed after this season is enough for most teams to make excuses and admit defeat.

However, giving up was never on Iowa’s radar, and never has been during Ferentz’s 24 years at the helm.

The 10-2 Hawkeyes are playing in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan on Dec. 2, a rematch of the 2021 conference title game.

“All you can do is show up and try to do your best, give it an honest day’s effort, and have a good attitude, and then you never quit. You never quit. That’s what the guys are doing,” Ferentz said.

The path to Indy

Heading into this season, expectations were high for the Hawkeyes.

Picking up Michigan transfers Cade McNamara and Erick All along with wideouts Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown in the offseason gave Iowa fans hope the offense would overcome its past struggles.

On Iowa’s second offensive drive of the season against Utah State, those hopes for a rejuvenated offense looked promising.

McNamara threw a 36-yard dart to Anderson for the first touchdown pass on a season-opening-drive in the Ferentz era. On the next possession, McNamara drove the Hawkeyes 75 yards and connected with All for a six-point score on fourth-and-goal. The Hawkeyes didn’t reach two passing touchdowns until Week 5 of last season.

Iowa then marched into Ames the next week and reclaimed the Cy-Hawk Trophy. It wasn’t a great game from McNamara in his Cy-Hawk debut, but the Hawkeye defense and special teams came in clutch, something the two units did consistently this season, to seal a 20-13 win.

Heading into Week 3 against Western Michigan, Iowa was without its top running back Kaleb Johnson, who suffered a lower leg injury near the end of the contest against the Cyclones.

Despite this setback, the running back room didn’t break a sweat.

Leshon Williams carried the ball 12 times for 145 yards and was aided by rookies Kamari Moulton and Terrell Washington Jr. The efficient ground game against the Broncos was crucial, as star tight end Luke Lachey broke his right ankle trying to complete a catch on third down early in the game.

The Hawkeyes went into Happy Valley the next week and were shut out for the first time since 2000. Iowa’s defense held strong in the first half, but the ‘D’ couldn’t get off the field in the final 30 minutes, and Iowa suffered a 31-0 blowout.

How would Iowa respond? By winning seven of its next eight games.

Iowa rebounded from the Penn State loss with a thrilling 26-16 win over Michigan State thanks to a 70-yard punt return touchdown by Cooper DeJean with just over four minutes remaining.

That win didn’t come without losing McNamara, who went down on the turf after scrambling under pressure on second down deep in Iowa territory. He tore his left ACL, and backup Deacon Hill was thrust into the starting position in the first quarter.

Hill, a Wisconsin transfer, hadn’t played meaningful snaps since high school, so his first few games under center weren’t pretty.

As he settled into the offense, other playmakers stepped up to fill the void.

Johnson returned from injury against Purdue and continued his hot streak against the Boilermakers with 134 yards on the ground, including a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Iowa’s next test was against Wisconsin, who came into this season with a highly touted Air Raid offense under new head coach Luke Fickell.

That offense had no success against the Hawkeye defense, largely due to a career game from defensive back Sebastian Castro on his 23rd birthday.

The next game against Minnesota was one Iowa fans, players, and coaches will never forget.

With under two minutes to go in the game, Iowa was trailing, 12-10. Minnesota punted the ball, and DeJean let it bounce before picking it up. He evaded a handful of Golden Gopher tacklers and dashed 54 yards into the end zone.

The energy inside Kinnick Stadium was electric, but it was all drained away in a matter of minutes.

After review, referees ruled that DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal, thus marking the ball dead at the spot of recovery. Left with the ball near midfield, the Hawkeye offense lasted just two plays before throwing a game-sealing interception.

Ferentz was still heated about the outcome against the Gophers after the win against Nebraska.

“That’s still the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen the last, what, quarter-century? Take that replay stuff and blow it up and start over again,” he said.

After the Minnesota game, Iowa Athletics announced that assistant coaches wouldn’t be available to talk to the media during the bye week like in past years. Two days later, Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program.”

This sparked controversy, not because of the decision itself, but because of the timing of the announcement. Many believed the players didn’t need yet another distraction thrown their way.

As Hill stated after clinching the Big Ten West, adversity has been “the story of [Iowa’s] season.”

“Just keep punching forward each and every play, each and every day. Keep moving forward, one step in front of the other,” Hill said.

The Hawkeyes kept the winning train rolling with a 10-7 win over Northwestern at Wrigley Field, a game in which Iowa made clutch plays in all three phases to seal the victory.

Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson blocked a punt in the third quarter to give the offense favorable field position. Hill took advantage, finding Ostrenga in the end zone for the tight end’s first career touchdown.

Hill’s confidence under center in the final drive against Northwestern transferred into the next game against Rutgers. Hill completed 64.5 percent of his passes and threw for 223 of Iowa’s 402 total yards in a 22-0 win over the Scarlet Knights.

The Iowa defense complimented the offense, yielding just 127 yards — the lowest number of yards Iowa has allowed against a Big Ten opponent since its 2019 matchup against Rutgers — en route to its first shutout of the season.

Iowa had its mojo back and was a win away from clinching the Big Ten West title.

Then, the Hawks were hit with another gut check.

DeJean, who had played nearly 400 snaps in coverage this season without giving up a touchdown, suffered a season-ending injury during a midweek practice.

The chances of Iowa clinching the division against Illinois suddenly became slimmer – at least that’s what people outside the football facility thought.

The Hawkeyes stayed focused on the task at hand and came away with a 15-13 win over the Fighting Illini in a game that was again won with crucial plays in all three phases. After a 46-yard punt by Taylor that was downed at Illinois’ 7-yard line, the Hawkeye defense managed to tackle the opposing quarterback in the end zone for a safety.

Deshaun Lee and Jermari Harris stepped up in the secondary instead of DeJean, and the defense totaled a season-high 13 pass breakups.

The Iowa ‘D’ had to make a stop and keep Illinois out of field goal range to seal the victory, and it did just that.

Brian Ferentz was doused in a Gatorade bath by the players after the clock hit zero to cap off his final ride in Kinnick Stadium.

“So glad it turned out the way it did. I was proud of him,” Kirk said of his son. “He’s been admirable in the way he’s handled a very tough situation. And I’m not quite sure I know how he’s done it, but I’m really proud of him as a dad.”

The Hawks clinched the West, but they still had one more game to go, and it wasn’t one they were just going to waltz into expecting to win.

Nebraska prevented Iowa from making the Big Ten Championship last season, knocking off the Hawkeyes 24-17 at Kinnick Stadium.

In a game with a kickoff temperature of 26 degrees, the Iowa offense froze in the second half, notching just two first downs, but it was assisted by a stout defense that gave the Hawkeyes a chance to ice the game in the final seconds.

Following a Nebraska punt, Iowa had the ball with 55 seconds left deep in its own territory and, on third down, Hill’s desperation pass to receiver Nico Ragaini was picked off by Nebraska’s Tommi Hill.

Calling the turnover a “miscommunication” between him and the wideouts, Hill took responsibility for the costly giveaway but knew that Iowa’s “best in the country defense” would pick up the slack.

Just two plays later, the Hawkeye defense shocked the home crowd as Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett snagged a Purdy pass and returned the ball 10 yards to give the Hawkeyes another shot at an improbable victory.

As of Sunday, Iowa is a 21.5-point underdog against the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite this, no one in the Iowa locker room is counting the Hawkeyes out.

“We have pushed ourselves, and now we have opportunities like this,” Higgins said. “Winning the Big Ten Championship has been a goal since day one.”