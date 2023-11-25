PCP | Will Iowa or Iowa State win the Cy-Hawk wrestling matchup?

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan Sports Editor Kenna Roering thinks the Hawkeyes will earn their 19th straight win over their in-state rival on Sunday, while Iowa State Daily Sports Reporter Cayden Storm believes the Cyclones will take care of business in front of their home crowd.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering and Cayden Storm
November 25, 2023
Iowa%E2%80%99s+No.+3+141-pound+Real+Woods+points+at+Iowa+States+No.+7+Casey+Swiderski+during+a+wrestling+meet+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+7+Iowa+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Dec.+4%2C+2022.+Multiple+matches+throughout+the+meet+sparked+tension+between+both+teams.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+18-15.+
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa’s No. 3 141-pound Real Woods points at Iowa State’s No. 7 Casey Swiderski during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Multiple matches throughout the meet sparked tension between both teams. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-15.

Iowa

The Cy-Hawk wrestling dual meet on Sunday will be one for the history books in a few different ways.

The rivalry matchup inside Hilton Coliseum will not only feature two top-10 teams but will also be the first regular season college wrestling meet to be televised on ESPN. 

The Hawkeyes have won 18 in a row over the Cyclones, and with the current state of Iowa’s starting lineup because of sports gambling suspensions, this season is probably the best shot for Iowa State to break that streak.

But despite the loss of a few starters, I think the Hawkeyes will head back to Iowa City victorious. 

The Iowa wrestling program under head coach Tom Brands has never been one to throw in the towel when adversity strikes. 

When the gambling investigation started in May, the Hawkeyes didn’t wait around and hope for the best. 

Instead, Brands went out and recruited three top-10 wrestlers — Victor Voinovich III, Jared Franek, and Michael Caliendo. Those three competitors are past NCAA qualifiers and have shown their ability to come out on top in tight situations. 

The match I am most excited for is at 165 pounds between Caliendo and second-ranked, four-time All-American David Carr. Caliendo doesn’t necessarily need to win this bout, but he can’t give up bonus points. In Iowa’s 18-15 win over Iowa State last season, the Hawkeyes’ three major decision victories were the difference. 

While the only guaranteed wins for Iowa in my mind are top-ranked Real Woods over 19th-ranked Anthony Echemendia and true freshman Gabe Arnold over MJ Gaitan at 174 pounds, the Hawks will show their depth and next-man-up mentality en route to a close victory on national television. 

Iowa State

Despite the 18 straight losses the Hawkeyes have given the Cyclones, I think that this is the year Iowa State finally ends the drought. 

The Cyclones are off to a dominant start to their season. They are 3-0 with wins over Cleveland State, Davidson, and No. 24 Wisconsin. In those wins, the Cyclones have outscored their opponents, 135-3.

It’s safe to say that this is about as good of a start to a season as you could ask for, but admittedly none of Iowa State’s prior opponents are on the same level as the Hawkeyes. 

At 125 pounds, the Cyclones will be glad to see someone other than Spencer Lee. For Iowa State, No. 8 Kysen Terukina is off to a hot start, knocking off Wisconsin’s then-No. 5 Eric Barnett last week. I believe that Terukina will beat Drake Ayala and secure bonus points to start things off. 

At 165 pounds, there is no doubt in my mind that Iowa State’s David Carr (No. 2) will take the victory over Iowa’s Michael Caliendo (No. 5). Caliendo is a very impressive wrestler, but I simply can’t see Carr losing his final Cy-Hawk match. 

 I believe that Will Feldkamp (No. 6) will take care of business against Iowa’s Brennan Swafford (No. 30) and secure bonus points for the Cyclones.

The closest matchup by seeding is at 197 pounds, and I think that Iowa State’s Julian Broderson (No.24) and Iowa’s Zach Glazier (No.22) will have a match that reflects their rankings. I expect the match to be extremely competitive and the possible deciding factor of the meet. 

And finally, at 285 pounds, I expect No.7  Yonger Bastida to secure bonus points for the Cyclones and defeat Iowa’s Bradley Hill. 

Ultimately, I think this dual meet will come down to who can secure the crucial bonus points, and behind an energized home crowd, I think the Cyclones will be the team to do it. 
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
