Alfred Younes sentenced to five years in prison for aiding escape of son, former UI student Ali Younes’ escape

His sentencing comes after his wife, Lima Younes, was also sentenced to five years in prison in September.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
November 21, 2023
Johnson+County+Clerk+of+Court+as+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Sept.+21%2C+2023.+
Shaely Odean
Johnson County Clerk of Court as seen in Iowa City on Sept. 21, 2023.

Alfred Younes, the father of former University of Iowa student and attempted murder suspect Ali Younes, was sentenced to a five-year prison sentence with a chance of parole on Tuesday. He was also handed a $1,025 fine.

Alfred Younes will remain in Sheriff’s custody until eventually being transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, Iowa, to see out his prison sentence. 

Iowa District 6 Judge Jason Burns said the sentencing was made in nature to the offense, Alfred Younes’ character, as well as to be a deterrent.

Haley Huddleston, an attorney for Johnson County, asked Burns for a five-year sentence. She said Alfred Younes took the law into his own hands when he helped his son escape the country, meaning the justice system could not function. She also called Alfred Younes a danger to the community and society.

Charles Paul, the defense lawyer, said the Alfred Younes was low risk, and the chance of reoffense was low. As such, Paul recommended that the courts place Alfred Younes on probation instead.

Paul also argued Alfred Younes was the sole support for his family, meaning his imprisonment could greatly impact his family.

Before the decision, Alfred Younes was allowed to make a statement to the court, but he declined this opportunity, choosing to remain silent instead.

Alfred Younes was arrested by police on May 9 in Omaha, Nebraska, while attempting to board a plane heading to Amman, Jordan. He was charged with aiding and abetting in the escape of Ali Younes from the U.S., and plead guilty on Sept. 11

His wife, Lima Younes, was also charged with aiding and abetting. She went to trial on Aug. 1, and was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury with a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 21.

At her sentencing hearing, Lima Younes was sentenced to five years in prison at the all-women prison in Mitchellville, Iowa, and was also fined $1,025 plus a 15 percent surcharge and court costs.

Both parents were arrested in May after helping their son, Ali Younes, escape the U.S. by driving him to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to board a flight Jordan.

Ali Younes was arrested on charges of attempted murder and theft after strangling a woman unconscious near the Art Building West. 

Ali Younes was also reportedly the subject of multiple complaints to the UI Department of Public Safety before his arrest, having been accused of stalking, sexual assault, and sexual harassment four different times at Slater Residence Hall.
