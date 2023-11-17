Burge Residence Hall evacuated after suspicious package, incident now resolved

University of Iowa students evacuated Burge Residence Hall Friday morning because of a report of a suspicious package and possible bomb threat. The situation has since been resolved.

A Hawk Alert was sent to the UI community at 11:30 a.m., writing that police were on scene, and to evacuate the building.

Reporters from The Daily Iowan went to Burge and found students waiting outside the dorm, instructed by resident assistants and other resident hall staff to remain away from the building.

While students were waiting outside, two police K9 units responding to the scene went inside the dorm to investigate.

According to a press release from the UI Police Department, UI Campus Safety received a written bomb threat around 10:37 a.m. that indicated there was a bomb in Burge.

The dorm was subsequently evacuated out of an abundance of caution as police and the Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad responded.

The investigation found no bombs or other dangerous materials, and the motivation for the threat is unknown. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

Students huddled together to wait out the investigation, including Prashna Dahal, a first-year student who was waiting with her friends. Dahal said she didn’t know what was going on.

“All I saw was we got a hawk alert, and that’s, that’s about it,” Dahal said.

Mariyah Allen, a UI second-year said she was one of the last out of the building.

Allen said she initially thought there was a fire as the alarms in Burge went off. Allen said she’s been through bomb threats before in her high school and was surprised with how quickly the issue was resolved.

Students were able to reenter the building at 12:07 p.m.