RAGBRAI stop in Coralville raises over $56,000 for local organizations, donations to IC schools

RAGBRAI selected Iowa City schools and the Coralville Parks and Recreation program as recipients of funds.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
November 16, 2023
Dean+Kidd+and+Kevin+Wyne+hold+a+conversation+during+RAGBRAI+in+Iowa+City+on+July+29%2C+2023.+Multiple+vendors+set+up+on+Clinton+Street+to+give+breakfast+to+bikers.
Isabella Tisdale
Dean Kidd and Kevin Wyne hold a conversation during RAGBRAI in Iowa City on July 29, 2023. Multiple vendors set up on Clinton Street to give breakfast to bikers.

The RAGBRAI route traveled through Coralville this summer, which in turn raised over $50,000 in revenue and attention for local businesses and organizations. 

Combined funds from the event, sponsorship, and sales added up to $56,800. Split evenly, the funds were donated to Iowa City Community School District Foundation and the City of Coralville Parks and Recreation Department. 

Money given to parks and recreation will go toward upgrades at S.T. Morrison Park in Coralville. 

Bikers rode into Coralville on July 28, an extremely hot day with the heat index reaching 112 degrees Fahrenheit. A storm sent all riders to seek shelter at multiple locations in Coralville, including local schools. 

According to a news release from Think Iowa City, the school district foundation was identified as the primary benefactor for funds early in the planning process. Help from the school district during the storm affirmed the committee’s decision.  

Kelly Hayworth, Coralville City Administrator and Chair of the Coralville RAGBRAI committee, said in the news release that the school district immediately stepped up when the storm blew through on the night of Coralville’s stop. The district offered shelter and school district employees stayed the night in the schools to help out. 

One of the two $28,400 checks was presented to Coralville’s Parks and Recreation department at City Hall on Tuesday. A presentation to the school district foundation will occur later this month, according to the release. 

“Despite the adverse weather conditions of the day that greatly decreased food and beverage sales, we are extremely proud to be able to cover expenses and make these significant contributions to our community,” Hayworth said in the release. “It speaks volumes about the number of volunteers who helped out and the local businesses who supported our efforts with financial contributions.”
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
