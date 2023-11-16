The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
'It just wasn’t good Iowa basketball:' Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes shoot poorly 65-58 loss to Kansas State
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Kansas State
Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher finds progress in the details
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball drops first loss of season to Kansas State, 65-58, amid shooting woes
Six protestors at UI Chloe Cole lecture charged with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts
Advertisement

Kid Captain Cooper Estenson brings unconditional joy

The 11-year-old has faced leukemia for the past two years, but his good mood never wanes.
Julia Rhodes, News Reporter
November 16, 2023
Contributed+photo+of+Kid+Captain+Cooper+Estenson+and+Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson.
Contributed photo of Kid Captain Cooper Estenson and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.

Cooper Estenson found out he would be an Iowa football Kid Captain on April 24. That same date a year later, the 11-year-old will ring the bell at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, announcing an end to his stage of treatment for lymphoblastic T-cell leukemia.

In November of 2021, a then-9-year-old Estenson developed a pale complexion and began experiencing fatigue, nausea, and headaches. He would later undergo testing at UIHC that December and be diagnosed with leukemia. 

Taking two high-dose steroids as part of his initial treatment, Estenson was placed in the pediatric ICU for two weeks in 2021 as the steroids induced side effects to his liver and kidneys.  

A typical day of treatment for Estenson looks much different now than it did when he was first diagnosed. He regularly gives blood and then goes through scheduled chemotherapy, but in the beginning, this was not always a given. Some days the family would go to the hospital optimistic that Estenson would receive chemo, but he was not always healthy enough to receive it that day.

“That was always really frustrating because you just want to put it behind you, but everybody [at the children’s hospital] has always been amazing and fun,” Estenson’s mother, Kim Pederson, said. “It’s not a bad thing to sit through anymore.”

Estenson’s most recent hospitalization was in August 2022. The family is both grateful and sad they won’t see the staff in the hospital they grew to love, Estenson’s father, Mike Estenson, said.

The song Estenson chose for his Kid Captain Song is “Titanium,” by David Guetta, featuring Sia. He chose this song because it describes his experience with cancer and his endurance amidst struggle. His mom even played the song for Estenson on the way home from his first discharge from
the hospital. 

“During hard times when it was hard to push through, I just kept my head up and fought through it,” Estenson said. 

The Estensons also went to Crossover at Kinnick and Kids’ Day at Kinnick, where Estenson met his favorite Hawkeye football player, second-year running back
Kaleb Johnson. 

While Estenson has never actually seen The Wave during a game, the family did orchestrate a personal wave when he was in the hospital during the football offseason. The family contacted distant relatives, friends, kids from Estenson’s school, and even first responders in Iowa City and
Johnson County. 

The group gathered on the south side of Kinnick Stadium to wave up at the hospital at Estenson and his immediate family to show their support. 

Estenson also attended Dance Marathon in 2022 at both Iowa and Iowa State, as his sister, Grace, is the director of Dance Marathon for the Iowa State chapter. 

“I got to meet college students, talk about my journey through leukemia, and tell them what I like doing in my time not at the hospital,” Estenson said. 

Estenson played football himself before he was diagnosed, but he cannot continue during treatment because of the high contact. He played both running back and quarterback and is hoping to get back into the sport in the future. In the meantime, he now plays basketball and golf. 

Even while having to suspend playing football and facing side effects from his treatment, Estenson stayed positive throughout the journey and continued to bring joy on the hardest of days, Pederson said.

“He’s absolutely hilarious and always happy and in a good mood,” she said. “He would do anything to make anybody laugh.”
More to Discover
More in Football
Connor Colby, second from left, and other Iowa offensive linemen walk onto the field during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Aug. 11.
One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6. Taylor’s longest punt was 49 yards.
Where and when to watch Iowa battle Illinois on Saturday
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Hill threw for 223 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games
More in Iowa vs. Illinois 2023
Northwestern punter Hunter Renner punts the ball as Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher attempts to block it during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher finds progress in the details
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass over Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Egbuka caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Wimsatt threw for 93 yards and an interception. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 12 of the Iowa football season
More in Pregame
Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee celebrates during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Illinois
Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon lunges away from Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins to avoid a safety during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 27-10. Higgins had five total tackles.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Patterson carried the ball eight times averaging 2.6 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games
About the Contributor
Julia Rhodes, Reporter
she/her/hers
Julia Rhodes is a first year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Dance. She loves writing as well as presenting that work on screen and is hoping to be equally a Daily Iowan reporter as well as a DITV reporter. She enjoys writing about all topics from crime and politics to arts and public health.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in