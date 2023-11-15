‘Double the Impact’: The Iowa SWARM Collective announces donation-matching challenge

The Iowa SWARM Collective announced a donation-matching challenge via its social media accounts on Tuesday night. Until Dec. 31, all donations to the collective will be matched, dollar for dollar, for up to $1 million dollars. The matching money will come from CEO Brad Heinrichs and Board of Directors member Bruce Rastetter.

The SWARM Collective is in charge of administering NIL donations to Hawkeye student-athletes. In September of this year, Heinrichs announced that these donations now apply to athletes in all 22 sports at Iowa. Previously, donations were limited to football and men’s and women’s basketball.

Individuals who make a one-time gift of $1,000 or more, or commit to monthly gifts of $100 or more, can direct their NIL support to any of the Hawkeye sports.

The collective operates through donations from fans on five different levels of membership.

Those on each level receive different amounts of access to Iowa Athletics based on how much they donate on a monthly or yearly basis. Lower-level members receive things like decals, T-shirts, and access to pregame events, while those in the higher levels get the opportunity to know the athletes on a more personal level through Q&As and receive priority access to away games.

The SWARM Collective has worked with over 40 nonprofit organizations in its first year of existence and has totaled nearly 1,200 student-athlete service hours.