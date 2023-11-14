Opinion | Iowa should once again ban the sale of fireworks to individuals

Every year, eruptions of freedom are shot into the sky at the private homes of many Iowans.

While fireworks are an exciting tradition for holidays such as the Fourth of July and New Year’s, they can trigger those with post-traumatic stress disorder as well as frighten pets, children, and the elderly. Fireworks can also cause gruesome injuries if used improperly.

The explosives are seen as a staple of holiday celebrations but have the potential to cause too much harm for personal use to be allowed. Iowa should ban the sale of fireworks to individuals and only allow public officials to use fireworks, reversing the 2017 law that allowed the private sale of fireworks in Iowa.

Firework shows are often conducted by licensed professionals with fire crews nearby to help if any accidents were to happen. When private citizens obtain fireworks, they are often untrained and do not have safeguards in case of emergencies.

A study from the University of Iowa Department of Public Health revealed a 12 percent increase in ER visits since allowing the sale of fireworks. Many patients were left with burns, lost limbs, or even died due to firework accidents, showing that momentary fun can lead to life-altering injuries.

Fireworks can also cause and trigger psychological damage. Many veterans in our country unfortunately suffer from PTSD from their service. Fireworks can mimic the sounds of the battlefield and cause emotional stress to those affected by PTSD.

While cities and businesses announce the time and location of their firework shows, private individuals rarely announce when and how long they will shoot fireworks, increasing the potential to inflict stress on those with PTSD.

It is also extremely difficult to escape the sound of fireworks; though only two minutes at 110 decibels is enough to damage one’s hearing ­— as loud as 160 decibels. The quick thrill of fireworks is also a slap in the face to those who have served our country and to others with PTSD, as well as those with sensitivity to loud noises.

Many argue fireworks are a personal freedom used to celebrate holidays, but the stress and potential damage outweigh the personal freedom of the individual.

Banning fireworks from individual sale but allowing the explosives for cities and businesses with permits is a fair trade off. This way, people will still be able to enjoy fireworks but in a safe, pre-planned environment.

While fireworks are a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July or New Year’s, private individuals owning and using them pose a steep risk. A ban on individual sale would help prevent the possibility of injuries and ease the stress of young children, pets, and those with PTSD. It is time we retract the law allowing the private sale of fireworks in Iowa.

