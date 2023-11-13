UI to request regent approval to purchase Bettendorf oncology medical practice

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Currently owned by Farida Rajput, the purchase price is set at $1,877, 500.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
November 13, 2023
David+Barker%2C+a+regent%2C+speaks+at+the+Iowa+Board+of+Regents+meeting+hosted+at+the+University+of+Northern+Iowa+on+Sept.+15%2C+2022.
Matt Sindt
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.

The University of Iowa is requesting the state Board of Regents’ approval to purchase property on behalf of UI Health Care.

The property is owned by Farida Rajput, a radiation oncologist, and is located at 1351 Kimberly Road, in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The asking price is set at $1,877,500 and would be funded by the university hospital’s building usage funds.

Regents’ policy requires the university to acquire two appraisals for the property that value the suite at $2.1 and $1,675,000.

Additionally, the regents’ policy manual says that all property purchased may not exceed an appraisal of $2.1 million or not more than five percent above the average of the two appraisals which would be $1,981,575.

Iowa Code 262.11 and the regents’ policy manual require the regents’ approval of all management, purchase, disposition, or use of land and property.

The purchase will solely contain Suite #1, and none of the surrounding land or parking spaces.

UIHC already leases the adjoining space in the same medical building for its hematology and oncology practices.

The purchase of Rajput’s property would allow UIHC to provide better access to high-quality cancer care closer to home.

RELATED: UI requests regent approval for campus renovations totaling over $100 million

Patients would have access to a hematology and oncology practice, and a radiation oncology practice all in one location.

Rajput is selling her radiation oncology practice because she is retiring. The purchase of this clinic is part of an overall healthcare practice acquisition by UIHC.

This new purchase would allow for greater access to rural care in the cancer field and extend UIHC’s cancer clinical programs to Eastern Iowans.
