Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras enters NCAA transfer portal

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3 Sports on Monday.

Petras suffered a shoulder injury in last season’s game against Nebraska and has not played a snap this year. He instead has spent his time in Iowa City rehabbing and working in a student assistant role on the football team. He has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 and entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Although the first transfer portal cycle doesn’t open for undergraduates until Dec. 4, graduate transfers can enter their name at any point in the season.

The first transfer portal cycle runs from Dec. 4- Jan. 3, with another period from May 1-15.

Petras’s teammates have complimented him on his leadership both on and off the field. QB Deacon Hill, who took over the offense on a whim after starting QB Cade McNamara went down with an injury on Sept. 30, credited Petras for continuing to talk to him throughout the season. He added that Petras has helped keep his confidence up and stay level-headed.

Hailing from San Rafael, California, Petras finished his five-year career with the Hawkeyes with 5,199 yards, 24 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and a 56.7% completion percentage.

Petras was highly criticized when he was under center for the Hawkeyes but was a part of one of the most special moments in Kinnick Stadium to date — No. 3 Iowa’s defeat of No. 4 Penn State in 2021. Petras connected with wideout Nico Ragaini for the 44-yard go-ahead touchdown with about six minutes remaining.

Yeah Friday is exciting, but is it Nico Ragaini running a double-move corner route that Spencer Petras drops a pass so perfectly into on the most unexpected play call ever to give Iowa the lead over Penn State and send Kinnick Stadium into a roar exciting? Probs not. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QXgNcCdsm2 — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) July 15, 2022



McNamara, who transferred from Michigan ahead of this season and then tore his left ACL against Michigan State, announced via Twitter and Instagram in October that he will come return to Iowa next season. This is suspected to be a big reason for Petras’s transfer, as he wants to go somewhere he has a higher chance of playing in his final year.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Oct. 3 that the hope is McNamara will be fully healthy by next year’s fall camp.