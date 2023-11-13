The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras enters NCAA transfer portal

The Hawkeye, who was injured in last season’s game against Nebraska and has not played a snap this year, has one year of eligibility remaining.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
November 13, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Spencer+Petras+looks+to+the+sidelines+during+a+spring+football+practice+at+the+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+April+22%2C+2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to the sidelines during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3 Sports on Monday.

Petras suffered a shoulder injury in last season’s game against Nebraska and has not played a snap this year. He instead has spent his time in Iowa City rehabbing and working in a student assistant role on the football team. He has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 and entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Although the first transfer portal cycle doesn’t open for undergraduates until Dec. 4, graduate transfers can enter their name at any point in the season.

The first transfer portal cycle runs from Dec. 4- Jan. 3, with another period from May 1-15.

Petras’s teammates have complimented him on his leadership both on and off the field. QB Deacon Hill, who took over the offense on a whim after starting QB Cade McNamara went down with an injury on Sept. 30, credited Petras for continuing to talk to him throughout the season. He added that Petras has helped keep his confidence up and stay level-headed.

Hailing from San Rafael, California, Petras finished his five-year career with the Hawkeyes with 5,199 yards, 24 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and a 56.7% completion percentage.

Petras was highly criticized when he was under center for the Hawkeyes but was a part of one of the most special moments in Kinnick Stadium to date — No. 3 Iowa’s defeat of No. 4 Penn State in 2021. Petras connected with wideout Nico Ragaini for the 44-yard go-ahead touchdown with about six minutes remaining.


McNamara, who transferred from Michigan ahead of this season and then tore his left ACL against Michigan State, announced via Twitter and Instagram in October that he will come return to Iowa next season. This is suspected to be a big reason for Petras’s transfer, as he wants to go somewhere he has a higher chance of playing in his final year.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said on Oct. 3 that the hope is McNamara will be fully healthy by next year’s fall camp.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
