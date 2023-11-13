Conservative UI students demonstrate in support of Israel

The University of Iowa conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom at Iowa, or YAF, planted 200 Israeli flags in the shape of the Star of David in Hubbard Park on Monday. The student group tabled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to show their support for the nearly 240 hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The group’s gathering comes after weeks of pro-Palestine protests on campus and around the nation. Political tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war have heightened on college campuses as the conflict continues.

Israeli forces have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in the conflict since Oct. 7, according to the Washington Post from bombings and the ongoing deprivation of vital resources. The Associated Press reported Monday that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won’t call for a cease-fire on Gaza’s citizens unless the nearly 240 Israel hostages are released.

Israeli officials revised their initial death toll from the Oct. 7 attack from 1,400 to 1,200, according to the New York Times.

“We decided to do this memorial today to recognize and honor the hostages that have been lost in the Israeli-Hamas conflict because we feel like they are very underrepresented and their stories haven’t been told,” YAF chair and UI third-year Jasmyn Jordan said. “Israel is one of America’s greatest allies, and we fully support them in the conflict.”

YAF Vice Chair Justin Petkus and fourth-year UI student said the demonstration helped foster conversation around the topic.

RELATED: University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash

“There are things that we do have common ground with and so I feel like that’s kind of the message at the end of the day,” Petkus said. “No matter what differences you have, you can still hold those beliefs and you don’t have to convert or change anyone but just, you know, share your thoughts and maybe even change minds.”

Petkus said the deaths of the more than 11,100 Palestinians who have been killed in the war are “tragic” and that the conflict isn’t “black and white.”

“There are wrongs on both sides of the aisle,” Petkus said. “We’ve had good discussions today by having this table discussing the people on both sides, kind of helping us get to a proper solution.”