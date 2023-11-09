The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Social media reacts to No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's win over No. 8 Virginia Tech
Highlight to Watch: Caitlin Clark dominates in third quarter against Virginia Tech
Iowa women's basketball vs. Virginia Tech first half highlights
Pro-Palestine students present open letter to UI President Barbara Wilson, walk out of classes
Nike to sell Caitlin Clark, other star college basketball player jerseys with names on back
The Hawkeyes earned their first November victory against an AP top-10 opponent with an 80-76 triumph on Thursday night.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 9, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+shoots+a+free+throw+during+the+Ally+Tipoff%2C+a+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+8+Virginia+Tech+at+Spectrum+Arena+in+Charlotte%2C+N.C.%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hokies%2C+80-76.+
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a free throw during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hokies, 80-76.

The Iowa women’s basketball team earned its first-ranked win of the season against No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. After taking a one-point lead to the at end of the first half, the Hawkeyes held off a 31-point performance from Hokie guard Georiga Amoore to prevail, 80-76. Shooting just 23.1 percent from behind the arc, Iowa was led by Caitlin Clark with 44 points and also snagged 15 offensive boards.

Fans and media alike had plenty to say on X, formerly known as Twitter, during and after the sold-out contest.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Yahir Jimenez leads student protestors in a chant outside of the Presidents Residence during a demonstration to demand more support for Palestinian students and anti-apartheid causes, and for University administrators to be held accountable for providing resources to Israel. The demonstration began outside of Jessup Hall and ended at the Presidents Residence on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2033.
University of Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking gets announced in the starting lineup during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the UI Soccer Complex on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 1-0.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Clark shot 4-of-9 in 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Iowa midfield Dionne van Aalsum reacts during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. van Aalsum scored one goal in the first period. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Iowa guard Molly Davis, guard Kylie Feuerbach, and guard Taylor McCabe celebrate a play during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Iowa scored 66 points in the paint compared to FDU’s 16. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Iowa center Sharon Goodman goes up for a shot during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Goodman started for the Hawkeyes for the first time in her college career, scoring 19 points for Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-pointer during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Clark had a double-double during the game, with 28 points and 10 assists. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
