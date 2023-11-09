Iowa women’s basketball’s Kylie Feuerbach explodes in third quarter to propel Hawkeyes over No. 8 Virginia Tech

In the winding seconds of the second quarter against No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night, Iowa women’s basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach chucked up a three-pointer instead of running out the clock to take the final shot of the half.

Despite the third-ranked Hawkeyes shooting 1-for-15 from downtown in the first half, they went into the break leading the Hokies by one.

When Feuerbach stepped back out on the court in Charlotte, North Carolina, she redeemed herself quickly.

With 3:25 left in the third quarter, the guard took the game into her own hands.

The Hawkeyes had a tight two-point lead before Feuerbach stole the ball from two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley. The guard drove down the court and forced a shooting foul, leading to two points from the charity stripe.

A couple of plays later, she hurried past Cary’s Baker and drew contact as she laid the ball in the net for an and one.

The Feuerbach show didn’t stop there.

Following a Baker turnover, Feuerbach came off the left wing and took a pass from star guard Caitlin Clark, hit a jab step that put Hokie defender Cayla King on skates, and hit nothing but net from behind the arc.

The triple marked Feuerbach’s eighth point in 1:11, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 73-63 advantage and forcing a Hokie timeout.

Iowa maintained the lead until the final buzzer to head back to Iowa City with a 80-76 win over a fellow Final Four team last season.

“I feel like this is a really good early season win for us,” head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame. “Virginia Tech, I have nothing but respect for that team.”

What makes Iowa’s first ranked win of the year even more special for Feuerbach is that she didn’t see the floor for the national runner-up Hawkeyes last season.

On Aug. 5, 2022, Bluder announced Feuerbach tore her left ACL earlier that week in practice and would need surgery.

In 2021 — Feuerbach’s first season with Iowa after transferring from Iowa State — she was often the first off the bench. Hailing from Sycamore, Illinois, Feuerbach played in all 32 games and averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and one assist per contest.

Feuerbach has played 17 minutes in each of the first two games this season. She didn’t record any statistics in Iowa’s season-opening win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 6.

“I’m proud of Kylie,” Clark said following the game. “I thought she came in and really gave us a great spark off the bench, something that we kind of needed, and it’s great to see that after she suffered an ACL injury last year.”