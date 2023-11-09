Iowa women’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech first half highlights

Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark turned heads in front of a national audience Thursday night in the first half against the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the end of 20 minutes of basketball, Clark had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, including an 8-0 run from herself late in the second quarter.

Clark’s Hokie counterpart, Georgia Amoore, also had some highlights herself, dropping 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including a halfcourt buzzer-beater to end the first quarter.

Caitlin Clark with the Dirk fade away for 8 pts in a row pic.twitter.com/FwvbOe4jHM — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 10, 2023

Virginia Tech half-court shot at buzzer pic.twitter.com/kO9pOEiMYk — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 10, 2023

Caitlin Clark rebound and smooth coast to coast pic.twitter.com/OAXLy70nBO — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 10, 2023

No. 3 Iowa leads Virginia Tech, 33-32, at the break.