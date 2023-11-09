The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech first half highlights

The third-ranked Hawkeyes lead the No. 8 Hokies, 33-32 in the half.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 9, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+shoots+a+3-pointer+during+the+Ally+Tipoff%2C+a+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+8+Virginia+Tech+at+Spectrum+Arena+in+Charlotte%2C+N.C.%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+9%2C+2023.+
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark turned heads in front of a national audience Thursday night in the first half against the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the end of 20 minutes of basketball, Clark had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, including an 8-0 run from herself late in the second quarter.

Clark’s Hokie counterpart, Georgia Amoore, also had some highlights herself, dropping 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including a halfcourt buzzer-beater to end the first quarter.

 

 

 

 

No. 3 Iowa leads Virginia Tech, 33-32, at the break.

 

 
