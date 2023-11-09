Democrat Lanon Baccam announces bid to challenge 3rd District Republican Zach Nunn

Lanon Baccam, a Des Moines veteran and Democrat, announced his run for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat against first-term Republican incumbent Zach Nunn in the 2024 election.

The 3rd Congressional District seat is marked as a district “in play” by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, meaning national Democrats believe they can flip the seat currently held by a Republican.

Baccam is the third Iowa Democrat to announce a congressional campaign for the 2024 election. University of Iowa law professor Christina Bohannon announced her run against second-term incumbent Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks in August, and Cedar Falls community leader Sarah Corkery announced her run against second-term Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson.

Baccam comes from a military and rural background and intends to incorporate his ties to those experiences into his work in Congress if elected.

Having been deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11, Baccam said he fought alongside soldiers from all different political backgrounds. Despite their differences in opinion, he says the men all formed a brotherhood that transcended politics and he wishes to foster that same energy in Congress.

Baccam quit his job in the U.S. Department of Agriculture to work on his campaign full-time; however, he plans to continue fighting for rural communities regarding housing and strengthening rural economies.

This cause is near and dear to him having grown up in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where his parents relocated after immigrating from North Vietnam.

Baccam has received support from prominent Iowa Democrats, including former Iowa Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

State Auditor Rob Sand also endorsed Baccam for Congress on Thursday, and said in a release that he has shown his commitment to serving Iowans, and is the best candidate to take on Nunn.

“As a combat veteran, Lanon volunteered to protect our country after 9/11 at home and overseas,” Sand said. “At the USDA, Lanon worked to expand economic opportunities for veterans and to support farmers.”

Nunn said in a release Thursday that his new opponent is just an extension of what he believes is the extremist left-wing party because of his involvement in the Biden campaign in 2020.