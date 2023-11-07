Ask the Author | Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia

Elizabeth “Liz” Gilbert Bedia is a children’s book author known best for “Bess The Barn Stands Strong”(named one of the “Superlative Books of 2020” by BookPage), “Arthur Wants a Balloon,” and “Balloons For Papa.”

She has written a picture book series, “A Dinosaur’s Day,” with six volumes and counting, which she read at the Iowa City Public Library on Nov. 7.

Bedia has worked as an audiologist, researcher and educator, and she currently lives in central Iowa with her family.

The Daily Iowan: Why did you choose dinosaurs as a subject for your children’s books?

Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia: So, it actually came to me. I was contacted by an editor from DK Children’s Books through my literary agency. They were looking for someone to write a dinosaur book series, a picture book series for little kids, so they had me write a sample book, gave me an outline, and that was pretty much it. They liked what I had done, and we went from there. I expanded and it’s a six-book series right now; I’m looking to do more books. But dinos are timeless in kids’ worlds. Even for adults, they’re fascinating. I think it’s the idea that they used to live where we live, and yet they were these immense creatures.

Which one of your children’s books did you most enjoy writing and why?

I love all of them. I don’t know that I have a favorite, I think it’s whatever’s coming up next. One that is very, very dear to my heart is my debut book, “Bess the Barn Stand Strong” [because] it was from my childhood. I loved old barns, and my dad got me into that. I’ve always loved them and felt very safe, and l like [the thought of] the animals being safe.

Which one of your children’s books are you the proudest of and why?

I think the one that I feel can reach the most people and make the most difference is ‘Balloons for Papa.” This [seems like] a simple story about a child and a balloon. [However], it’s much more than that. It speaks to the fact that children are such empathetic creatures who are extremely insightful and can really help adults cope with things more so than we give them credit for. They are very observant.

Did your kids inspire you to write your dinosaur children’s book series?

I’ve always loved to write, but I think my kids inspired me to continue that. For the dinosaur series, [my inspiration was] my research background and writing a story about it and getting kids excited about those same discoveries that I discovered. I think if we can reach those kids before they’re at the point where they look at the bigger, older, DK books, you know those informational books, about whatever subject it is, if we can reach them through the picture books and engage them, I think that’s fabulous and that I’ve done my work.

What is your best piece of advice to young readers?

To follow your dreams with purpose. By that, certainly have a plan about things. If you’re not excited about what you do in life, it becomes kind of drudgery to continue it. Or, do [what you like] as a hobby. Make a difference.