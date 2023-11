This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police reported a robbery at gunpoint near Burlington Street and Dubuque Street, according to a Hawk Alert sent early Sunday morning.

The alert, sent around 12:03 a.m., advised the University of Iowa community to avoid the area. A second alert sent around 12:28 a.m. wrote that the Iowa City Police Department was continuing to investigate, but that the community could resume regular activity, adding that people should remain vigilant.