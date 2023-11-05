Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes dispatch California Baptist in season opener

The Iowa men’s wrestling team kicked off its 2023-24 season with a trip to Riverside, California, to take on the California Baptist Lancers.

Despite some uncertainty with its starting lineup, Iowa flexed its tremendous depth, shutting out Cal Baptist, 40-0, on Saturday.

This marked the first time the Hawkeyes have competed in the Golden State since 2005. Iowa and Cal Baptist met last season inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with the Hawkeyes winning, 42-3.

Iowa was the national runner-up a season ago, losing to long-time nemesis Penn State. Last season, Cal Baptist finished with a 3-12 record in its Big 12 conference debut.

Gambling impacts starting lineup

In the offseason, a gambling scandal made its way through several Iowa athletic teams, and the wrestling program was no different.



Fifth-years Abe Assad and Nelson Brands confirmed to the Des Moines Register’s Eli McKown on Oct. 25 that they are involved in the sports gambling investigation. The pair, who did not wrestle against Cal Baptist, are the only Hawkeye wrestlers who have publicly said they are involved.

Sixth-year Tony Cassioppi and fifth-year Cobe Sibrecht were also absent from the starting lineup.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee postponed its vote on proposals for changes to current student-athlete reinstatement guidelines related to sports gambling violations until Nov. 8. So, it will be a few more days of anxious waiting to see who will be eligible to wrestle down the road.

Sixth-year Brennan Swafford was thrust into the starting lineup at 184 pounds after competing unattached last season at 174 pounds. Second-year Aiden Riggs was another new edition after redshirting last season.

Real is the real deal

After a runner-up finish at last season’s NCAA championships, Real Woods entered his fifth season with one goal on his mind — “to win it all.”

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Woods transferred from Stanford.. Despite the loss in the national finals in March, the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native captured the 141-pound Big Ten title and earned All-American honors for the third time.

The first step to achieving his ultimate prize was a matchup against Darren Green. Needless to say, the fat lady sang very quickly in this one.

Woods demolished Green and won, 15-0, by tech fall before the first period ended. It’s clear Woods has a championship mindset, and every opponent he faces will have a tough time lasting very long.

Transfers step up

In the new era of college sports, the transfer portal has become one of, if not the top priority for athletic programs across the country.

In the offseason, Iowa landed two highly sought after transfers – second-year Victor Voinivich III from Oklahoma State and sixth-year Jared Franek from North Dakota State.

Both were in the starting lineup against Cal Baptist, with Voinivich III competing at 149 pounds and Franek at 157.

After qualifying for the NCAA championships at 149 pounds, Voinovich III decided to make the leap to Iowa City due to the program’s rich tradition.

“It’s a great opportunity to wrestle at one of the most historic programs in wrestling history, and I’m going to do everything I can to put on a show,” Voinovich said at Iowa’s media day on Oct. 26.

The Brecksville, Ohio, native did not disappoint in his debut in a Hawkeye singlet. He won, 2-0, against Dayne Morton.

Franek also impressed in his Iowa debut by defeating Cal Baptist’s Drayden Morton in an 8-1 decision. Hailing from Harwood, North Dakota, he earned fourth place at last season’s NCAA championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Both wrestlers should serve as key contributors in the starting lineup, especially with the gambling scandal casting a shadow over the program.

Up next

Iowa gets a week off before returning to the mat against Oregon State on Nov. 19 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for its home opener.

The Beavers have won all three duals they have competed in thus far, including a 24-13 win against North Carolina on Nov. 2.

The matchup will be televised on Big Ten Plus and start at noon.