State Board of Regents post statement in solidarity with Israel

The state Board of Regents on Wednesday posted a message of support for the country of Israel and its residents in regard to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The statement comes from Board of Regents President Mike Richards’ post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Board of Regents fully supports the people and State of Israel, and are steadfast in our solidarity with them,” Richards said in the post. “We condemn all acts of terrorism.”

Wednesday’s statement came days after the Biden administration moved to strengthen protections against antisemitism as tensions surrounding the war began to pop up across college campuses in the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has also been vocal about her support for Israel in recent weeks, as well as critical of colleges that allow pro-Palestine protests. Ernst also wrote a letter with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Oct. 26 asking the U.S. Department of Education to investigate cases of antisemitism on campuses.

Ernst and several other Republicans, including some 2024 presidential candidates, have also called on colleges to be defunded for any anti-Israel sentiments.

The war started on Oct. 7 after the militant group Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel that are estimated to have killed roughly 1,400 Israelis. According to the AP, roughly 8,938 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have died since the start of the war.