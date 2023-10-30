The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Johnson County Metaphysical Expo

The Iowa City Metaphysical Expo stopped at the Johnson County Fairgrounds last Saturday. The event featured almost 40 different psychics and other metaphysical experts and healers as well.
Giovanni Livatino, DITV Reporter
October 30, 2023
About the Contributor
Giovanni Livatino, DITV Reporter
Gio is a reporter for DITV. he is a senior majoring in Journalism and Sports Studies and naturally, my favorite topic to report on is sports news in general, but particularly baseball and football.
