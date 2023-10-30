The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa Music Awards String Together Artists from Around the State

The 2nd Annual Iowa Music Awards took place last night at Riverside Casino. The event was founded by Tone Da Boss and hosted 90 nominees for their accomplishments.
Collin Carithers, DITV Reporter
October 30, 2023
