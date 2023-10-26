Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands discusses gambling scandal, newcomers

The Iowa men’s wrestling team kicks off its 2023-24 season on Nov. 4 with an away dual against California Baptist.

Despite losing three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, the Hawkeyes are expected to be a national contender once again.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Tom Brands and Iowa wrestlers discussed the upcoming season.

Gambling scandal

During the summer, several Iowa and Iowa State athletes were under investigation for gambling on college sports, most notably former Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Many of these athletes were charged, and some are still fighting through waivers and suspensions from the NCAA, such as Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon. The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee postponed its vote on proposals for changes to current student-athlete reinstatement guidelines related to sports gambling violations until Nov. 8.

The wagering scandal has also trickled down to the Iowa wrestling program.

“We are in the middle of a situation here regarding sports wagering reinstatement,” Brands said. “We’ll know more on Nov. 8.”

Iowa’s first dual is on Nov. 4, so some wrestlers will most likely be unable to participate in the first dual of the season. Brands did not specify which athletes were involved in the scandal but is proud of the way the Hawkeyes have handled themselves during the process.

“It has never been an issue where these guys have not been accountable. They told the truth, and the punishment fit the crime,” Brands said.

Losing Lee hurts, but several studs remain

In Lee’s final year of eligibility, the 125-pounder was upset in the national semifinals by Purdue’s Matt Ramos.

Despite losing Lee, Iowa returns last season’s national runner-up Real Woods and standout heavyweight Tony Cassioppi, who finished fourth in last season’s NCAA Championships.

Despite all of his accolades, Cassioppi is still hungry to complete his ultimate goal before his time at Iowa is up.

“I honestly haven’t accomplished my goal of being a national champ yet. That’s what I’m aiming for and working towards,” the sixth-year said.

For Cassioppi, the Iowa wrestling program has now turned into a family affair. His younger sister, Rose, joined the women’s wrestling squad for its inaugural season. Cassioppi has enjoyed having his sister on campus.

“It’s awesome having her around. We hang out and talk wrestling all the time,” Cassioppi said.

New faces, new opportunities

As is the custom in college athletics, most programs bring in new faces to replace the old ones who have either graduated or transferred. For successful programs like Iowa, it’s all about reloading each year and giving athletes opportunities to work their way into the starting lineup.

“Everybody on that roster has an opportunity now,” Brands said.

The Hawkeyes bring in several newcomers that could help provide a big impact right away. One of those newcomers is first-year Gabe Arnold.

Arnold won a state championship for Iowa City High during his senior season and sees endless opportunities for himself at Iowa.

“I knew when they brought me here that they expected big things, and I’m going to live up to that standard,” Arnold said.

The Hawkeyes also gained some valuable weapons from the transfer portal this offseason to help improve their depth. Victor Voinovich III transferred from Oklahoma State, and despite wrestling at a prestigious program, he acknowledged the strong tradition at Iowa.

“It’s an opportunity to wrestle at one of the most historic programs in wrestling history, and I’m going to go out there and put on a show,” he said.

Voinovich III, a second-year, qualified for the NCAA championships last season at 149 pounds.

Balancing football and wrestling

Another highly-touted prospect new to the Iowa roster this season is Ben Keuter. The Iowa City native completed one of the most decorated careers in the history of Iowa high school wrestling, winning four class 3A state titles for Iowa City High.

Not only does Kueter have incredible skill on the mat, but he also plays linebacker for the Iowa football team.

Brands is well aware of the talent Kueter has in both sports but wants him to focus on the ongoing football season right now.

“The best thing he can do is focus on football until they’re done with their bowl game, and then he’ll come over here and wrestle until we’re done,” Brands said.

Many people wonder if Keuter is going to choose one sport or the other, but Brands says that he’ll continue to play for both programs.

“He’s been doing it his whole life,” Brands said. “He’s capable.”