IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments

During the public comment period at this week’s Iowa City City Council meeting, several Iowa City residents called in to make comments about the Israel-Hamas war, which gave way to racially charged comments about other non-related groups.

Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin released a statement on Thursday regarding the comments made at the Tuesday meeting. Fruin said the city recognizes the residents’ right to free speech, and that the public comment period allows for comments on any items not on the agenda.

“Despite their brazen and vile commentary, our community should know that our City stands firm in denouncing this hateful and ignorant rhetoric and condemns these actions and words that intend to degrade and divide,” Fruin said in the release.

Fruin said Iowa City’s progressive values will stay strong in the face of the racist comments made Tuesday evening.

“We will also continue to ensure our commitment to these values and ideals, and we will only be strengthened when challenged by those filled with ignorance and hate,” Fruin said in the release. “Our foundation is strong and will not be shaken by the weak of mind and spirit.”

The comments in question consisted of antisemitic comments related to the Israel-Hamas war and others aimed at Black members of the community.