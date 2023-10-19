The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments

Several Iowa City citizens expressed views of antisemitism and concern regarding the Israel-Hamas war during public comment in last week’s IC City Council meeting.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
October 19, 2023
The+Iowa+City+Council+holds+a+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Aug.+15%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

During the public comment period at this week’s Iowa City City Council meeting, several Iowa City residents called in to make comments about the Israel-Hamas war, which gave way to racially charged comments about other non-related groups. 

Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin released a statement on Thursday regarding the comments made at the Tuesday meeting. Fruin said the city recognizes the residents’ right to free speech, and that the public comment period allows for comments on any items not on the agenda. 

“Despite their brazen and vile commentary, our community should know that our City stands firm in denouncing this hateful and ignorant rhetoric and condemns these actions and words that intend to degrade and divide,” Fruin said in the release. 

Fruin said Iowa City’s progressive values will stay strong in the face of the racist comments made Tuesday evening. 

“We will also continue to ensure our commitment to these values and ideals, and we will only be strengthened when challenged by those filled with ignorance and hate,” Fruin said in the release. “Our foundation is strong and will not be shaken by the weak of mind and spirit.”

The comments in question consisted of antisemitic comments related to the Israel-Hamas war and others aimed at Black members of the community.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
