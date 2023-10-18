The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter

The Johnson County attorney is seeking to try the teens, both 17-year-olds and residents of Iowa City, as adults.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
October 18, 2023
The two teenage boys whose drag racing in Iowa City led to the car accident that killed Jennifer Russell, 22, on May 27 are being charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

The charges against Kesan Ford and Elijah Seals, both 17 and residents of Iowa City, were announced in a press release from the Johnson County Attorney’s office on Wednesday. 

Despite being juveniles, the two were named in the crash report released by the Iowa State Patrol, the law enforcement body investigating the crash.

According to the press release, Russell was driving in her car when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of East Court Street. and South Seventh Avenue. As Russell began entering the intersection, her car was struck by Ford’s and Seals’ cars, which were driving next to each other on the road at high speeds.

An investigation into the accident revealed that both cars had been traveling next to each other at speeds at least 25 miles over the speed limit when they failed to stop at a stop sign and subsequently hit Russell’s car.

The teens and Russell were injured in the accident and were transported by the Johnson County Ambulance Service to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Russell died from her injuries while in the hospital.

The press release states that the Johnson County Attorney’s Office is seeking to move the case from the juvenile courts to Johnson County District Court to try both as adults.

Involuntary manslaughter is a class D felony under Iowa law and is punishable by up to five years in prison. Homicide by vehicle is a class C and class D felony based on violations of different Iowa codes and is punishable by five years and 10 years in prison respectively.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
