Opinion | America should switch to proportional representation

America has two major political parties, but we have far more than two ideologies among our representatives and voters.

Both the divide between the two parties and the factions within the parties are higher than ever. This has led to legislative gridlock and childish bickering that ultimately hurt everyday Americans.

There is a potential solution, used in many other democracies around the world, called proportional representation. This system has voters choose candidates in a ranked system and members are chosen on the proportion they get. The United States should implement this system on the federal level.

This allows for more diversity in party choice and more voters’ voices getting heard. Proportional representation would create a more modern, democratic, and perfect voting system.

Nearly 100 countries use proportional representation voting, including countries like Germany, Japan, and Norway, according to the Electoral Reform Society. In these countries, citizens vote by ranking candidates and then parties in order of preference.

This helps to encourage multiple parties that help represent specific fractions and regions in a country,

and in a country as diverse as the United States, this is extremely beneficial.

In Iowa, for example, there is a divide between the rural-agriculture side of the state and the more urban side such as Des Moines, Iowa City, and the Quad Cities. Proportional representation would allow for a farmer-labor party, like the one in Minnesota, to still be able to have some seats instead of conforming with one of two parties.

Proportional representation would also allow people to vote more accurately to their true beliefs. Our current system has one party that’s supposed to be for all of the left and one for all of the right.

On the left, many progressives feel alienated by the Democratic party which favors more centrist candidates. On the right, center-right voters feel alienated by the increasingly right-wing control of the party over the last few years. This leads parties to prioritize presenting themselves as the better of two evils rather than showcasing their policies and values. Parties under proportional representation would have distinctly set values and principles for citizens to vote on.

In Germany, for example, each faction has its own party. The center left has the Social Democrats, more left-wing voters have the left political party, center right voters have the Christian Democratic Union, and lastly the right-wing have the Alternative for Germany party. There are also parties that serve regions and specific issues.

Germany also gives more power to their version of the House of Representatives. People vote for parties that get proportional seats and then form coalitions. These coalitions make small compromises between member parties but run a more effective legislature than we do in the U.S.

Something needs to be done. Two-thirds of Americans want change to our current system, according to the Pew Research Society. Proportional representation would allow for a more democratic and modern reform to our current system.

Each region and group would get a fair proportional voice into the government. Parties would help to serve the beliefs of their supporters better. There could be a party for each wing of the political spectrum or one that helps specific jobs such as farmers.

It is time we make reforms to our current system to reflect the ideological divisions within our nation and state. Proportional representation would create a modern and more democratic system in our government.

