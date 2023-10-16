Hawks in the NFL | Week 6

Former Iowa defensive lineman AJ Epenesa had his second straight game with at least one sack in the Buffalo Bills’ 14-9 win over the New York Giants.

Epensa finished the game with three tackles and one sack on backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, bringing Buffalo to 4-2 on the season and second overall in the AFC East.

Bills defensive back Micah Hyde also continued his string of good performances this season in the game, accounting for five tackles, four of them solo.

Former Hawkeye Dane Belton also showed up on the stat sheet Sunday for the Giants, recording three total tackles while backing up strong safety Jason Pinnock.

Belton was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has recorded 36 total tackles and two interceptions since entering the league.

DBU?

Former Iowa safeties Geno Stone and Amani Hooker both showed out for their respective teams in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Stone, a backup free safety for the Ravens, recorded three tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception on Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Hooker finished the game with eight total tackles, including seven solo, and a tackle for loss.

Both former teammates have been making a big impact on their respective teams this season, as Stone leads the Ravens in interceptions with three, and Hooker ranks fourth on the team in total tackles with 33.

Former Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum held down the offensive line for the Ravens Sunday, helping the unit allow just one sack on the day and 360 total yards of offense.

Linderbaum, 23, started every regular season game for the Ravens his rookie year, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team.

Slow day for the ‘people’s tight end’

George Kittle recorded just one reception for one yard in the San Francisco 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns — the 49ers first loss this season.

Kittle and Co. couldn’t get anything going on offense, finishing the game with just 215 yards on the day. Despite the loss, San Francisco still has a commanding lead over the NFC West division.

On the contrary, Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson led his team in receptions and yards in the Vikings’ 19-13 win over divisional opponent Chicago Bears, finishing with five receptions for 50 yards.

Hockenson is expected to be the top receiving option for the Vikings after star wide receiver Justin Jefferson injured his hamstring in the Week 5 loss to Kansas City.

Wirfs does the heavy lifting

Former Iowa football players were all over the field making plays in the Detroit Lions’ 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs led the offensive line in one of its best performances of the year, allowing just one sack and one quarterback pressure. However, the skill players didn’t hold up their end of the bargain, as the offense recorded zero touchdowns.

The Buccaneers’ offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks so far this season as quarterback Baker Mayfield has only been dropped five times.

Former Hawkeye defensive back Kaevon Merriweather also showed up on the stat sheet for the Bucs’, recording one tackle.

On Detroit’s side, Iowa rookies Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell had solid performances.

LaPorta finished with four receptions for 36 yards, while Campbell finished the game second in tackles for the Lions with seven.

Other notable performances

Former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell had a solid performance for the Denver Broncos in their 19-8 loss, finishing the game with nine tackles, seven solo.

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aleric Jackson paved the way for a 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, helping the offense account for 382 yards.