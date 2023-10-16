The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Final losing bid for Mercy Iowa City was $28 million for University of Iowa
Hawkeye Marching Band members ink first NIL deal with The Brick Kitchen
JoCo makes progress on community violence intervention program
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Advertisement

Final losing bid for Mercy Iowa City was $28 million for University of Iowa

The amount was revealed by Vice President of Medical Affairs Denise Jamieson during a question-and-answer with The Loop.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
October 16, 2023
Mercy+Hospital+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+12%2C+2023.
Matt Sindt
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.

The final bid from the University of Iowa to buy Mercy Iowa City was $28 million, said Denise Jamieson, vice president of medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine on Monday.

Preston Hollow Community Capital was the ultimate winner in the auction to operate Mercy Iowa City that ended on Oct. 10 for an undisclosed amount of money. Preston Hollow Community Capital was Mercy’s largest bondholder. UIHC will receive an $800,000 payout following the decision. 

“We strongly believed our proposal was in the best interest of Mercy Iowa City, its employees, its patients, as well as our own employees,” Jamieson said. “We were disappointed in the outcome.”

Jamieson discussed the bid and other things happening within UI Health Care in a question-and-answer posted to the UI’s The Loop website on Monday. The original bid the UI made was for $20 million. UIHC made an initial bid in August 2021 of $605 million. 

In addition to the bid, Jamieson said another $25 million commitment had been made for facility upgrades and $23 million to go toward salaries and benefits once Mercy employees became UI employees.

Despite the outcome, Jamieson said she was pleased to hear that the winning bidder intended to keep Mercy operating as a hospital. The hospital will begin 

As for what comes next for UIHC, Jamieson said construction on the new hospital will continue while planning for a new adult patient tower on the main hospital campus.

“In addition to these plans, we continue to explore new partnerships and collaborations to develop and increase access to care in all parts of Iowa, particularly when it comes to rural areas,” Jamieson said. “University of Iowa Health Care remains deeply committed to our mission to serve all Iowans, and we remain open to an array of approaches that further that mission.”
More to Discover
More in News
Photo contributed by Kelsey Greenwood
UI student runs Chicago Marathon to support Dance Marathon, honor her dad
The Iowa City City Council listens to public comment during the Iowa City City Council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023.
JoCo makes progress on community violence intervention program
Photo illustration by Avi Lapchick.
Iowa City school district removes 68 books in compliance with state law
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in