Crossover at Kinnick raises $250,000 for UI Stead Family Hospital

Crossover at Kinnick, a scrimmage featuring the Hawkeye women’s basketball vs. DePaul at Kinnick Stadium, raised roughly $250,000 for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Hospital.

The game is a scrimmage match between the Hawkeyes and DePaul Blue Demons, which was selling $5 general admission tickets for the game, and was expecting upwards of 52,000 attendees. UI President Barbara Wilson presented the check with UI Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz at the scrimmage Sunday.

On the day of the game — set to tip off at 2 p.m. and streamed on the Big Ten Network — 55,646 fans packed into the stadium to watch the game, with the court set up on the left side of the field.

Crossover at Kinnick is here! See how the court was put together in a time-lapse by @ayrton_breck, and tune in to @bigten at 2 p.m. to watch the game. pic.twitter.com/SiuzjGeJfx — The Daily Iowan (@TheDailyIowan) October 15, 2023

The scrimmage also comes after the Hawkeyes made it to the NCAA championship finals in the spring in a game against LSU that drew 9.9 million viewers.

Sunday’s event is in a similar vein to the Hawkeye wrestling team’s event 2015, the “Grapple on the Gridiron.” It was the first outdoor college wrestling event of its type and drew a crowd of 42,287 attendees.