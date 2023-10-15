The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Crossover at Kinnick raises $250,000 for UI Stead Family Hospital

The scrimmage between the Hawkeye women and DePaul Blue Demons broke attendance records for women’s basketball attendees.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
October 15, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+a+3-pointer+during+Crossover+at+Kinnick%2C+a+women%E2%80%99s+exhibition+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+DePaul%2C+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+15%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+enter+the+2023-24+season+after+advancing+to+the+NCAA+Championship+for+the+first+time+in+program+history+last+year+and+winning+a+program-best+31+games+in+a+single+season+in+the+2022-23+season.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a 3-pointer during Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Crossover at Kinnick, a scrimmage featuring the Hawkeye women’s basketball vs. DePaul at Kinnick Stadium, raised roughly $250,000 for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Hospital.

The game is a scrimmage match between the Hawkeyes and DePaul Blue Demons, which was selling $5 general admission tickets for the game, and was expecting upwards of 52,000 attendees. UI President Barbara Wilson presented the check with UI Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz at the scrimmage Sunday. 

On the day of the game — set to tip off at 2 p.m. and streamed on the Big Ten Network — 55,646 fans packed into the stadium to watch the game, with the court set up on the left side of the field.

The scrimmage also comes after the Hawkeyes made it to the NCAA championship finals in the spring in a game against LSU that drew 9.9 million viewers.

Sunday’s event is in a similar vein to the Hawkeye wrestling team’s event 2015, the “Grapple on the Gridiron.” It was the first outdoor college wrestling event of its type and drew a crowd of 42,287 attendees.
