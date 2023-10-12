Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin on Saturday

Iowa football will look to hold onto the Heartland Trophy Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. Both squads rank atop the Big Ten West standings, with the Badgers boasting a better conference record with a 2-0 mark. After a crushing defeat at the hands of Penn State on Sept. 23, the Hawkeyes have won their past two contests to bring their Big Ten record to 2-1. Starting under center in the Black and Gold will be Deacon Hill, who completed just 29 percent of his passes last week against Purdue in his first career collegiate start. Hill committed to the Badgers out of high school in Santa Barbara and played for Wisconsin for two seasons before transferring to Iowa last offseason.

Matchup: Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 3 p.m. Central Time

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 54 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Wisconsin -10 | O/U: 36.5