Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin on Saturday

Find out more about the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten West matchup, including start time, weather, and announcers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 12, 2023
Iowa+defensive+back+Cooper+DeJean+runs+the+ball++during+the+Iowa+homecoming+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Purdue+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+7%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Boilermakers+20-14.+DeJean+totaled+45+yards+and+three+returns+against+Purdue.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14. DeJean totaled 45 yards and three returns against Purdue.

Iowa football will look to hold onto the Heartland Trophy Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. Both squads rank atop the Big Ten West standings, with the Badgers boasting a better conference record with a 2-0 mark. After a crushing defeat at the hands of Penn State on Sept. 23, the Hawkeyes have won their past two contests to bring their Big Ten record to 2-1. Starting under center in the Black and Gold will be Deacon Hill, who completed just 29 percent of his passes last week against Purdue in his first career collegiate start. Hill committed to the Badgers out of high school in Santa Barbara and played for Wisconsin for two seasons before transferring to Iowa last offseason. 

Matchup: Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 3 p.m. Central Time

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

Weather: 54 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: FOX 

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: Line: Wisconsin -10 | O/U: 36.5
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
