One-on-one with Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro

The Daily Iowan: First, what would be the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

Sebastian Castro: Even if I had a lot of money, I wouldn’t even know what to do with it … so I’ll say the first thing I’d do is probably buy a house. I don’t know how big — not too small. I’m a family man, so I’d like to have my family [at] a big house where everyone can come to.

Do you have a specific dream destination you’d want the house to be in?

I want to be somewhere by a beach. That would be really nice, some nice weather and warm weather.

When you go to the beach, what do you like to do? Are you in the water?

We’re just vibing out there, for real. It’d be cool to be out there for one or two days by myself. Like I said, who I’m with really matters.

And when you’re not with your family or friends, what do you like to do?

I’m always just laid back. [I’d like to] watch a movie.

Do you have a favorite movie genre?

I like those mafia mobster movies. Those were my favorites, like Goodfellas. I mean, I watch a lot of movies. Those are probably the ones that come to mind.

Do you have any football pet peeves?

I mean, I’m the type of person who sweats a lot — too much, especially when there’s hot weather. When you sweat too much … it seeps through your gloves. [I] can’t catch the ball. Everything’s just wet. You try to dry your hands, and your towel is wet.

And you said you watch a ton of movies. If someone could play you in a movie. Who would you want to play?

Mario Lopez. He looks like me.

And how would you want your character personality-wise?

Just a laid-back, funny guy.

Do you have a piece of advice or motto you live on, whether it’s athletics or just life in general?

I don’t try to take life too seriously. We’re all going to die at one point, and this life’s not going to last forever, so I just try to enjoy it. [I] enjoy it for what I can [and don’t] take anything too seriously.

I assume that you plan to play football as long as you can. When you’re done playing football, do you have any bucket list items, places you want to go, or things you want to do?

Yeah, I definitely want to travel a lot to a lot of tropical areas, to be honest. Beach areas … the Bahamas … I might end up living somewhere out there.

For my last question, you had your breakthrough last season. How do you think that can translate over this year? What impact do you think you can have?

Just playing my role just like anyone else on the team. I want to do my job.