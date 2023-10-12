The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
JoCo Board of Supervisors approve $1 million in funding youth crisis services
Iowa brewery uses beer sales to fund eye disease treatment at the UI Institute for Vision Research
Big Grove Brewery prepares to open new production facility
IC officials look to change codes on accessory dwelling units for more affordable housing
IC police seek help in sexual assault investigation
Advertisement

One-on-one with Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro

The Oak Lawn, Illinois, native talked about his ideal vacation spot and passion for mafia movies with The Daily Iowan Sports Editor Kenna Roering.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 12, 2023
Iowa+defensive+back+Sebastian+Castro+catches+an+interception+for+pick-six+during+a+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Jack+Trice+Stadium+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+20-13.+Castro+intercepted+the+ball+once+for+30+yards+and+a+touchdown.
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro catches an interception for pick-six during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Castro intercepted the ball once for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Daily Iowan: First, what would be the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

Sebastian Castro: Even if I had a lot of money, I wouldn’t even know what to do with it … so I’ll say the first thing I’d do is probably buy a house. I don’t know how big — not too small. I’m a family man, so I’d like to have my family [at] a big house where everyone can come to.

Do you have a specific dream destination you’d want the house to be in?

 I want to be somewhere by a beach. That would be really nice, some nice weather and warm weather. 

When you go to the beach, what do you like to do? Are you in the water? 

We’re just vibing out there, for real. It’d be cool to be out there for one or two days by myself. Like I said, who I’m with really matters.

And when you’re not with your family or friends, what do you like to do?

I’m always just laid back. [I’d like to] watch a movie.

Do you have a favorite movie genre? 

I like those mafia mobster movies. Those were my favorites, like Goodfellas. I mean, I watch a lot of movies. Those are probably the ones that come to mind.

Do you have any football pet peeves?

I mean, I’m the type of person who sweats a lot — too much, especially when there’s hot weather. When you sweat too much … it seeps through your gloves. [I] can’t catch the ball. Everything’s just wet. You try to dry your hands, and your towel is wet.

And you said you watch a ton of movies. If someone could play you in a movie. Who would you want to play?

Mario Lopez. He looks like me.

And how would you want your character personality-wise?

Just a laid-back, funny guy. 

Do you have a piece of advice or motto you live on, whether it’s athletics or just life in general?

I don’t try to take life too seriously. We’re all going to die at one point, and this life’s not going to last forever, so I just try to enjoy it. [I] enjoy it for what I can [and don’t] take anything too seriously.

I assume that you plan to play football as long as you can. When you’re done playing football, do you have any bucket list items, places you want to go, or things you want to do?

Yeah, I definitely want to travel a lot to a lot of tropical areas, to be honest. Beach areas … the Bahamas … I might end up living somewhere out there.

For my last question, you had your breakthrough last season. How do you think that can translate over this year? What impact do you think you can have?

Just playing my role just like anyone else on the team. I want to do my job.
More to Discover
More in Football
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
PCP | Is Taylor Swift good or bad for the NFL?
Iowa tight end Erick All catches the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. All had 97 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 20-14.
Iowa football tight end Erick All embraces heavier load, acts as bright spot in Hawkeyes’ receiving game
Suspended Iowa football player Noah Shannon stands on the sidelines during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon cleared to practice by NCAA amid season-long gambling suspension
More in Pregame
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard TD dash
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Hill averaged 4.3 yards per throw.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Purdue on Saturday
Iowa linebackers Kyler Fisher, Nick Jackson, Jay Higgins, and defensive lineman Deontae Craig pose for a portrait during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa's top linebackers swap jokes and trade tackles
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in