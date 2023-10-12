The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s matchup against Wisconsin

Hawkeye fans should look out for Badger star running back Braelon Allen, but also be aware of quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s mobility.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 12, 2023
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig and defensive lineman Logan Lee tackle Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Iowa defense sacked Mertz four times and forced a fumble. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

1. Containing Braelon Allen

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz called Allen “a tremendous player” at his press conference on Tuesday, but his words might be an understatement of the Wisconsin running back’s talent. A third-year back from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, Allen is perhaps the best rusher the Hawkeyes have faced this season, putting up 472 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to the tune of 6.5 yards per carry. The consensus All-Big Ten second-teamer is also a factor in the receiving game, catching 18 passes for 64 yards so far this season. According to Hawkeye defensive lineman Logan Lee, Allen has great contact balance and has the ability to break tackles, meaning that the Iowa “D” needs to be all-hands-on-deck in the run game. Even though the Hawkeyes did a good job limiting Allen’s Purdue counterpart, Tyrone Tracy Jr., they still let up their first rushing touchdown of the season. With Badger backup running back Chez Mellusi out for the year with a fractured fibula, Allen will be the sole focal point of the Wisconsin offense. Against Rutgers, which ranks 40th in the nation in rushing defense, Allen ran for nearly five yards per carry. How he does against the 55th-ranked Hawkeyes remains to be seen, but the Iowa defensive line and linebackers need to be at their best to prevent any explosive runs.

 2. Improvement of Deacon Hill

The Black and Gold faithful got their first look at Hill as the starting quarterback, and the Santa Barbara native’s performance last Saturday wasn’t the best first impression. With multiple overthrows of receivers and a completion percentage of just 29 percent, Hill deemed his handiwork “shaky,” and I certainly agree. Fortunately for Hill, the Hawkeye ground game cut him some slack by grinding out 181 rushing yards against the Boilermakers. Against the Badgers, who boast the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the nation, the Hawkeyes will need to rely on a more accurate passing game. Hill’s overthrows may have been inconsequential against Purdue, but Wisconsin’s secondary will make him play. Badger cornerback Ricardo Hallman has four interceptions this season, tied for the best in the nation. Hallman, alongside safety Hunter Wohler, will pose threats downfield for Hill, who can’t turn the ball over in this critical matchup. Another inaccurate performance from Hill would only signify further weariness at the Iowa quarterback position.

3. Adjusting to the new-look Badger offense

While Wisconsin still prefers to run the ball overall, the Badgers have run a lot more personnel than in recent years, lining up three wide receivers and a tight end along the line of scrimmage with just one running back in the backfield. Under center in this spread offense is Tanner Mordecai, who transferred from SMU over the offseason after throwing 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a similar scheme. In Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s unit, Mordecai has completed 64 percent of his passes but has a 1-1 touchdown-interception ratio. While the Hawkeyes need to be geared up for Allen in the run game, they also need to be cognizant of the Badgers distributing the ball around. How Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker balances defending the run and pass will be crucial in helping the Hawkeyes get stops against a team that averages 31 points per game. If anything, honing in on the run would be a better strategy, as the Hawkeye secondary can make the plays needed to stop the big gains.

 4. Tanner Mordecai’s mobility

Saturday will also be when Iowa takes on perhaps the most mobile quarterback they’ve seen this season. Mordecai has kept the ball himself 47 times this season, eating up 153 yards and visiting the end zone four times. With a long of just 18 yards, Mordecai does his best work in the red zone. The Hawkeyes will need to keep good eyes, have patience with zone-read options from the Badgers, and keep Mordecai within the pocket. While Iowa’s defensive line had a field day last week with six sacks against Purdue quarterback Hudson Card, getting to Mordecai will be difficult against a physical Wisconsin front five that’s given up eight sacks all season. Iowa linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson will need to keep an eye out for Mordecai scrambles, especially on third down.

 5. Iowa receiving corps 

For the past three games, the Hawkeye wideouts have been practically extinct on the stat sheet, collecting a total of 8 receptions in 12 quarters of football. While perimeter blocking is important in providing success in the run game, transfers such as Seth Anderson didn’t come to Iowa City to not touch the ball. Ferentz said there have been no issues with keeping the position group engaged, but it’s up to offensive coordinator Brian Ferenz to design effective plays that space out receivers and get them open. Of course, Hill also has to deliver catchable tosses, but that’s beside the point. Running the ball as often as the Hawkeyes did in the second half against the Boilermakers will be too predictable against the Badgers, who will simply put an extra defender in the box to stop the run and most likely force a turnover. A balanced offense won’t allow an opponent to plan ahead. Winning does mask a lot of issues, but the Hawkeyes won’t stay competitive in Madison without getting the receivers involved.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
