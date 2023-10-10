Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon cleared to practice by NCAA amid season-long gambling suspension

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Head coach Kirk Ferentz gave an update on Shannon’s status on Tuesday. Ferentz added that Shannon has not been cleared to play on Saturdays, and the coach is not sure when that decision will be made.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 10, 2023
Suspended+Iowa+football+player+Noah+Shannon+stands+on+the+sidelines+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Suspended Iowa football player Noah Shannon stands on the sidelines during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.

Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon is back on the roster and has been cleared to practice by the NCAA, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

Shannon has not been cleared to participate in games. The sixth-year senior allegedly bet on a non-Iowa football game and was suspended by the NCAA for the entire season in August.

“At least we got him on the field now,” Ferentz said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed as we move forward … I don’t know when the decision will be made.”

The NCAA announced on Oct. 4 that it was going to reexamine penalties for student-athletes who participate in sports wagering, but not on their own teams.

The Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement is expected to complete its review and finalize recommendations by mid-October, with a final Council Coordination Committee vote on updated guidelines to occur at the end of October. The guidelines potentially could be applied retroactively.

Ferentz has vocalized his disapproval of the suspension, urging the NCAA to adjust its penalties to reflect the current wagering environment college athletes live in.

“Basically, I don’t agree with or understand, quite frankly, the decision, especially when it comes to the severity of the punishment,” Ferentz said on Sept. 12. “And to me, that’s really disappointing.”

A “Free Noah Shannon” movement has grown on social media since the NCAA announced it was reevaluating its gambling policies. Fans at Kinnick Stadium even brought signs and wore shirts with the phrases “Free Noah Shannon” and “Free Shanzo” last Saturday against Purdue.

In the past two seasons, Shannon received All-Big Ten honorable mention by league coaches and media. Over 42 games played for the Hawkeyes, Shannon amassed 107 tackles, including 11 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Fellow defensive linemen Logan Lee, Joe Evans, and Aaron Graves said Shannon has remained a leader and stayed involved with the team during his time off the field, attending every practice and meeting. Ahead of the Penn State game, Shannon transitioned into a student assistant role after the NCAA denied his suspension appeal.

“That’s one of my best friends,” Evan said of Shannon following Iowa’s win over Purdue. “And to be able to see that and see it in writing, I’m really hoping he can be back here. I’m not sure when, but I’m really hoping he’ll be able to play with us here soon.”
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
