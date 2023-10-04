The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Pagliai’s Pizza fifth generation building owner to sell property

IC Fire Department investigates fire at encampment of unhoused individuals

University of Iowa alum Grant Gillon wins ‘MasterChef’ season 13

Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark and team primed for year of progress, new roles

Addison O’Grady, Hannah Stuelke to step up for Iowa women’s basketball following departure of Monika Czinano

Advertisement

IC Fire Department investigates fire at encampment of unhoused individuals

Fire officials put out the fire within 15 minutes.
Jordan Barry, Photojournalist
October 4, 2023
A+community+member+talks+with+an+Iowa+City+Firefighter+after+an+active+fire+near+a+river+encampment+in+Iowa+City%2C+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+4%2C+2023
Jordan Barry
A community member talks with an Iowa City Firefighter after an active fire near a river encampment in Iowa City, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

The Iowa City Fire Department is investigating a large outside fire that broke out on Wednesday at an encampment off South Gilbert Street.

Fire officials responded to calls at around 2 p.m. from individuals who noticed clouds of black smoke coming from behind Lucky Pawz Dog Daycare, located at 130 Stevens Drive. 

The fire, initially deemed a vegetation fire, was upgraded to a structure fire because of its vicinity to buildings and location to an encampment of unhoused individuals. 

Trees and brush burned, along with material possessions of unhoused individuals who live in the area. Fire officials put out the fire within 15 minutes, a release said

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Iowa City Fire Chief Scott Lyon said at the scene. 

Wednesday's fire demonstrates the challenges faced by individuals without housing living in our community.” an Iowa City Fire Department release on Wednesday said. 

According to Shelter House, individuals living in the area had been working with the shelter’s street outreach specialist to get secure housing and other resources.

The emergency shelter wrote in a release that the outreach specialist helped most of the individuals living at the encampment recently secure housing vouchers, but over 30 of the rental applications were rejected.  

“The lack of affordable housing in the area for people living in extreme poverty, combined with Iowa’s legally permissible source of income discrimination, make this tragic fire even more devastating: Nearly every single individual living in the encampment would be housed had their recent rental applications been approved,” the release stated. 

The fire is under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal’s Office.
More to Discover
More in News
Photo contributed by Grant Gillon
University of Iowa alum Grant Gillon wins ‘MasterChef’ season 13
A protester holds a sign during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protesters marched from the Rape Victim and Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house, the alleged location of a sexual assault. The House was blocked by a line of police cars and officers.
UI Interfraternity Council sexual violence prevention plan sparks conversation among UI activists
The Johnson County Administration Building is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday Oct. 4 2023.
Johnson County administration building to receive $7.3 million update
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in