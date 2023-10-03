UI sororities report increase in number of members

Sorority prospects nervously awaited their sealed, gold-lined envelopes which would reveal the sorority they had been accepted to.

First-year students gathered in the University of Iowa’s IMU ballroom for bid day on Sunday.

Bid day occurs when potential sorority members receive a sealed envelope with the chapter of a sorority they have been accepted to. This year, UI sororities welcomed 543 girls to their new houses, according to an email to The Daily Iowan from Chad Warrick, director of fraternity and sorority life.

This is nearly double the amount of female students who went out last year, as 260 girls were signed up for sorority recruitment. It’s also an increase over the 380 who signed up in 2021.

Sorority rush occurs over two weekends. During rush, new members can talk to representatives from all the different chapters and get a feel for where they’ll have the most positive sorority experience.

Although this process can be very exhausting and stressful for first-year students, many would say it’s well worth it in the end.

“It’s very mentally challenging going from house to house,” Olivia Rogers, a UI first-year student, said. “But I’ve never experienced anything like this. When all the girls come together, it’s a whole different level of sisterhood and girl power.”

Representatives of the houses welcomed the girls to bid day with their signature chants and songs.

Rho Gammas Director Haley Glowacki said initiates will add amazing things to the community.

“It’s been an experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Glowacki said. “I have grown so much as a person, as a professional, and as a leader that I think it’s really hard to get that anywhere else.”

Sophia King, another Rho Gammas member, said she saw “the most girls in a while” join this year.

“I’m excited for our new officers to take over and to see what they’re going to do in their positions this year,” King said.

RELATED: UI Fraternity and Sorority Life primary recruitment declines during pandemic, FIJI lawsuit

Sororities offer a multitude of services for members, including study groups, support groups, and academic scholarships, King said.

Warrick said the total number of girls being recruited into chapters in total is likely higher than last year because of schedules and football.

After opening their bid cards and rushing into the arms of their new sisters, the girls were released into Hubbard Park yard, where their chosen sororities waited with signs and cheers.

Bell Woods, a new member of Zeta Tau Alpha, embraced her mother with tears of happiness after finding out what sorority she would be joining.

“I’m on cloud nine right now,” Woods said. “I’m excited to be with my sisters.”