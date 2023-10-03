The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa’s congressional delegation voted against resolution to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Before the bird, there was a bear

Mercy Iowa City assets to go to auction after competing bid made

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara out for remainder of season with ACL injury

Big Ten Network to debut show following Iowa women’s basketball team’s Europe trip

Advertisement

IC Senior Center to undergo $2.6 million in external repairs

The project will consist of various roof repairs as well as door and window replacements.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
October 3, 2023
Laura+Bergus+listens+to+public+comment+during+the+Iowa+City+City+Council+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+3%2C+2023.+
Isabella Tisdale
Laura Bergus listens to public comment during the Iowa City City Council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Iowa City’s Senior Center will receive around $2.6 million in exterior repairs in the coming years.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved the project manual and cost estimate for the construction project at Tuesday night’s meeting, which will take place in two parts over the next two years.

A project manual is a document that describes what the construction project will entail, including aspects like technical specifications and instructions to future bidders. Located at 28 S. Linn St., the Senior Center is a community facility that offers several programs and services that are aimed toward older adults in the community, as stated on the city’s website.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the project will consist of the repair, restoration, and reconstruction of the building’s parapets, which is a railing around the roof, the roofing system, windows, and doors.

The need for this project was determined by two different studies of the exterior, which took place in March and December 2022.

The work for the project will be divided into two parts for financing purposes, the agenda states.

The first portion will include the repair of exterior limestone, parapets, and the roofing system and will cost an estimated $1.91 million.

Peter Franks, a project consultant from The Franks Design Group, said at the meeting that the parapets have moved so much that they are almost a safety concern. Water has also infiltrated the ceiling, he said.

This portion will be contracted out in late November and will be completed in December 2024.

The second portion of the project will replace existing windows and exterior doors, restore historic wood elements of the windows, and repair external painting. It will cost an estimated $700,000 and is expected to be completed by Summer 2025.

According to the agenda, the Senior Center served as a post office from its construction in 1904 until 1975. A few years later, the city purchased the building and turned it into the Senior Center from 1979 to 1981, Franks said.

Franks said the Senior Center last had renovations to its roof in 2010.
More to Discover
More in News
The Emma Goldman Clinic is seen in Iowa City on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Emma Goldman Clinic granted Iowa City Historic Landmark status
The Shelter House of Iowa City is seen on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Shelter House is located at 429 Southgate Ave.
Iowa City City Council approves $100,000 to fund winter shelter
The Iowa City Free Medical Clinic is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023.
Iowa City Free Medical Clinic welcomes new director
About the Contributors
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in