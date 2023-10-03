The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City City Council approves $100,000 to fund winter shelter

The council approved the money to run a winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness from December through March.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
October 3, 2023
The+Shelter+House+of+Iowa+City+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+Sept.+13%2C+2021.+Shelter+House+is+located+at+429+Southgate+Ave.+
Jeff Sigmund
The Shelter House of Iowa City is seen on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Shelter House is located at 429 Southgate Ave.

The Iowa City Council approved a $100,00 financial contribution to Shelter House, a local shelter for people experiencing homelessness, to add an additional winter shelter during the coldest months of the year.

The financial contribution will ensure the winter shelter is always staffed with workers qualified to handle crisis situations, such as violent outbursts or substance abuse.

“The city hopes that it provides the necessary shelter for people during our coldest months and also provides a stable place and a safe place, and staff that can handle any type of crisis situation that comes up,” said Tracy Hightshoe, director of Iowa City’s Neighborhood Development Services.

The winter shelter will also ensure better safety for the broader Iowa City community, Hightshoe said. Hightshoe said Shelter House often receive 911 calls for trespassing during winter months. She said the shelter will not only keep people safe but conserve city resources because of a decrease in 911 calls for disturbances.

“It’ll save people’s lives [and] It’ll provide more space and we don’t have to worry about somebody’s medical condition — that they’re out in the cold,” Hightshoe said.
