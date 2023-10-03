House fire in Iowa City creates estimated $150,000 in damages

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused roughly $150,000 in damages and displaced seven residents.

According to a press release from the city, firefighters were dispatched to 1430 Rochester Ave. around 1:10 p.m. and encountered smoke from the front and heavy smoke from the back of the residence.

They were able to bring the fire under control by 1:21 p.m., with the cause under investigation. According to the release, no injuries to the house’s occupants or the firefighters were reported.

It also states the occupants are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

According to the real estate website Zillow, the house was valued at around $325,000.