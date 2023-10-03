The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa’s congressional delegation voted against resolution to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Before the bird, there was a bear

Mercy Iowa City assets to go to auction after competing bid made

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara out for remainder of season with ACL injury

Big Ten Network to debut show following Iowa women’s basketball team’s Europe trip

Advertisement

House fire in Iowa City creates estimated $150,000 in damages

The fire, occurring Tuesday, led to no injuries to the occupants.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
October 3, 2023
Iowa+City+firefighters+respond+to+an+active+fire+at+the+Advanced+Technology+Lab+on+the+University+of+Iowa+Campus+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+1%2C+2023.+The+first+Hawk+Alert+went+out+at+10%3A54+a.m.%2C+urging+people+to+avoid+the+area.+At+11%3A27+a.m.+%2C+a+second+Hawk+Alert+said+people+could+resume+normal+activity.+
Emily Nyberg
Iowa City firefighters respond to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa Campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:27 a.m. , a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused roughly $150,000 in damages and displaced seven residents.

According to a press release from the city, firefighters were dispatched to 1430 Rochester Ave. around 1:10 p.m. and encountered smoke from the front and heavy smoke from the back of the residence.

They were able to bring the fire under control by 1:21 p.m., with the cause under investigation. According to the release, no injuries to the house’s occupants or the firefighters were reported.

It also states the occupants are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

According to the real estate website Zillow, the house was valued at around $325,000.
More to Discover
More in News
Photo contributed by the University of Iowa Digital Library archives
Before the bird, there was a bear
Laura Bergus listens to public comment during the Iowa City City Council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
IC Senior Center to undergo $2.6 million in external repairs
The Emma Goldman Clinic is seen in Iowa City on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Emma Goldman Clinic granted Iowa City Historic Landmark status
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in