Emma Goldman Clinic granted Iowa City Historic Landmark status

The building of the original Emma Goldman Clinic was approved to become a historic landmark during Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting.

The council unanimously voted to approve the property at 715 N. Dodge St. as a landmark.

“I’m just really excited to see this,” Councilor Pauline Taylor said. “This is a gem for Iowa City. It mentions health care for women, but I understand men utilize its services too, so I think it’s just a great thing.”

The Emma Goldman Clinic is celebrating 50 years of providing health care to women in the Iowa City area and held a celebration in September.