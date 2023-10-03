The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Emma Goldman Clinic granted Iowa City Historic Landmark status

Iowa City City Council members approved the building’s designation at its Tuesday meeting.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
October 3, 2023
The+Emma+Goldman+Clinic+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+June+13%2C+2022.
Gabby Drees
The Emma Goldman Clinic is seen in Iowa City on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The building of the original Emma Goldman Clinic was approved to become a historic landmark during Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting.

The council unanimously voted to approve the property at 715 N. Dodge St. as a landmark.

“I’m just really excited to see this,” Councilor Pauline Taylor said. “This is a gem for Iowa City. It mentions health care for women, but I understand men utilize its services too, so I think it’s just a great thing.”

The Emma Goldman Clinic is celebrating 50 years of providing health care to women in the Iowa City area and held a celebration in September.
