The University of Iowa’s sororities celebrate Bid Day on Sunday.

Potential New Members, or “PNW”s, who rushed for the last month receive acceptances in the Iowa Memorial Union, and then run to the nearby Hubbard Park to unite with their new sisters. From there, the sororities travel back to their respective houses to hold a welcome party for the new members.

Hundreds of Freshman girls participated this year, braving the sweltering heat to accept their bids.