Police files additional charges for fatal crash in August

Drake Brezina has been charged with homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 29, 2023
An+Iowa+City+Police+car+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+16%2C+2022.+
Alex Snyder
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Additional charges were filed against Drake Brezina, 24, in regards to a fatal car crash that occurred in August, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department.

Brezina, from Riverside, has been charged with homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle, both felonies under Iowa law.

His charges stem from a car crash that occurred on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Highway 6 East and Boyrum Street. 

Police responding to the scene completed an investigation that found that Kristina Pearson, 30, had been traveling in a car on Boyrum Street when she was hit by Brezina’s truck, and then a third vehicle hit Pearson’s car.

Pearson was taken to the University of Iowa’s Hospital and Clinics to be treated for her injuries but died later that day. A passenger was also taken to UIHC for their injuries, and they remain in critical condition. No other injuries were reported by the police.

A press release from the police at the time wrote that Brezina had been cited for a red light violation.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
