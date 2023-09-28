State Board of Regents to ask Iowa Legislature for added $1 million in appropriations

The state Board of Regents approved a motion to add $1 million to their proposal for state appropriations Thursday to expand mental health resources for the three regent universities.

Regent Abby Crow initially requested the extra funding for the University of Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State University. The appropriations request totals $619 million.

Crow said undergraduate and graduate student leaders from the three regent universities had presented the regents with a unanimous letter imploring the regents to expand mental health services, as it would directly impact programs and staffing.

This has been presented consistently for many years, Crow said, by students and university administrators.

“This is an opportunity that we as regents have to address a central issue that touches the lives of many,” Crow said.

Crow said student leaders would be willing to discuss the allocation of these specific funds into staffing and programming to the regents in the future.

The motion passed unanimously with no opposition.

The money will be allocated to the UI’s College of Nursing, Oakdale Campus, Family Practice, and other special purpose units.

The funding will support efforts on the part of all three regent universities to strengthen degree programs in the promotion of educational success for students, with the intent of increasing student retention and graduation rates.

According to the agenda packet, the funding will also help the UI and ISU maintain competitive compensation plans, keep education affordable and accessible, and strengthen high-quality degree programs by investing in programs that increase graduation and student retention rates.

The funding is to help curb the effects of inflation, which has been impacting the universities since early 2021.

The UI will also be putting these new funds toward the new Rural Iowa Healthcare, which will expand the health care workforce and help improve health outcomes and resources in the rural Iowa population.

This motion was passed with no opposition and is consistent with the regents’ plan to ensure the appropriate resources are provided to universities.