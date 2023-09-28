The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects

Advertisement

State Board of Regents to ask Iowa Legislature for added $1 million in appropriations

Regents member Abby Crow proposed the addition after meeting with undergraduate and graduate student leaders.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
September 28, 2023
State+Board+of+Regents+Greta+Rouse%2C+JC+Risewick%2C+and+Robert+Cramer+prepare+during+a+three+minute+intermission+at+a+Board+of+Regents+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+June+14%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
State Board of Regents Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The state Board of Regents approved a motion to add $1 million to their proposal for state appropriations Thursday to expand mental health resources for the three regent universities.

Regent Abby Crow initially requested the extra funding for the University of Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa, and Iowa State University. The appropriations request totals $619 million.

Crow said undergraduate and graduate student leaders from the three regent universities had presented the regents with a unanimous letter imploring the regents to expand mental health services, as it would directly impact programs and staffing.

This has been presented consistently for many years, Crow said, by students and university administrators.

“This is an opportunity that we as regents have to address a central issue that touches the lives of many,” Crow said.

Crow said student leaders would be willing to discuss the allocation of these specific funds into staffing and programming to the regents in the future.

The motion passed unanimously with no opposition.

The money will be allocated to the UI’s College of Nursing, Oakdale Campus, Family Practice, and other special purpose units.

The funding will support efforts on the part of all three regent universities to strengthen degree programs in the promotion of educational success for students, with the intent of increasing student retention and graduation rates.

According to the agenda packet, the funding will also help the UI and ISU maintain competitive compensation plans, keep education affordable and accessible, and strengthen high-quality degree programs by investing in programs that increase graduation and student retention rates.

The funding is to help curb the effects of inflation, which has been impacting the universities since early 2021.

The UI will also be putting these new funds toward the new Rural Iowa Healthcare, which will expand the health care workforce and help improve health outcomes and resources in the rural Iowa population.

This motion was passed with no opposition and is consistent with the regents’ plan to ensure the appropriate resources are provided to universities.
More to Discover
More in Higher Education
Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun, President Michael Richards, and President Pro Tem Sherry Bates lead a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects
A construction worker looks during a construction tour of the University of Iowa Health Care North Liberty Hospital in North Liberty, Iowa on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
UIHC North Liberty hospital construction halfway complete
More in News
Photo illustration by Theodore Retsinas
JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season
Rob Miller, a freelance marketer working with Gold Cap Hospitality, posts an official announcement paper of the new ownership and October reopening of Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week
A group marches into the Levitt Center for Advancement during the COGS protest on Wednesday, Sept. 27 2023. The group came with demands of making education accessible and wages competitive. The meeting adjourned once COGS protesters marched in chanting.
State Board of Regents end meeting early because of UI COGS protest for higher wages
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in