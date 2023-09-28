State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

If approved, work would begin to renovate a locker room and build a new facility for the cheer squad.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 28, 2023
David+Barker%2C+a+regent%2C+speaks+at+the+Iowa+Board+of+Regents+meeting+hosted+at+the+University+of+Northern+Iowa+on+Sept.+15%2C+2022.
Matt Sindt
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.

The state Board of Regents approved the design, project description, and budgeting to renovate the locker room at the Stew and LeNore Hansen Football Performance Center at their Thursday meeting.

The renovations would cost roughly $2.5 million and would be funded by gifts to, and earnings by the UI athletics department. The current locker room was built 11 years ago and has seen heavy use since then.

The UI also made a similar request to build a new facility for the gymnastics and spirit squad, a request that was also approved on Thursday. According to Wednesday’s agenda, the new building would be 32,700 square feet and cost $20 million, also to be funded by gifts and earnings.

Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president and university architect, said at the regents meeting Wednesday at the Levitt Center for University Advancement that the football locker room project would start in April 2024 and finish by July 2024.

“It’s not a large project, but an important one for the football program for the active student-athletes, but also for recruitment of future student-athletes,” Lehnertz said. “It is dark, worn, and outdated, and no longer reflects the status of the Iowa Football program for recruitment efforts,” the packet states.

According to the agenda, the gymnastics and cheer squad currently use the Field House, although the building doesn’t have an adequate-sized gymnasium. The new facility would be located on Prairie Meadow Drive and would provide a dedicated space for coaches, lockers, and team rooms, among others.

Lehnertz said the project, if approved, would begin fall 2023 and end in fall 2024.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
