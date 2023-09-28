The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects

Advertisement

One on One with Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson

The Daily Iowan Sports Editor Kenna Roering chatted with Patterson at Iowa football’s media day on Aug. 11.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
September 28, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Jaziun+Patterson+carries+the+ball+during+a+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Jack+Trice+Stadium+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+20-13.+Patterson+rushed+for+86+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Patterson rushed for 86 yards.

The Daily Iowan: What’s your go-to hype music before a game? 

Jaziun Patterson: I would have to go with NBA Youngboy. I can’t say the first word. It’s the ‘B’ word. “Let’s Do It.”

Do you like listening in your headphones or bumping it in the locker room? 

I’m not gonna lie. I kind of like bumping in the locker room because it turns up all the other guys, and gives them momentum. So that’s what I like to do.

You have a lot of tattoos. Do you have backstories on any of your tattoos?

Probably the one on my chest. It’s me praying to an angel. And I got, like, doves right here, and it says something like, ‘God, grant me the serenity to do things.’ I got it for my cousin after he passed away.

If you weren’t playing football on Saturdays, how would you spend your time? 

I would probably jet ski in Florida, probably down in Miami somewhere. Have a fun ATV ride. I did track, but I don’t think I would run track if I didn’t do football.  So I’ll probably just be in Florida having fun. Just kicking it with my family.

Do you have a favorite spot to eat back in your hometown? 

My favorite spot to eat is a place called Juicy Crab. It’s a seafood place in Florida. And I like getting seafood boils. You got king crab, oysters. There’s a lot of seafood and they got good sauce. 

Do you have a favorite holiday meal that you or your family cooks?

My grandma, she cooks soul food, so it’s like cornbread and collard greens. Turkey and ham — we need both of them. Stuffing and macaroni and cheese. That’s probably it.

And what’s your favorite food that they give you at the facility?

I like the steak and the shrimp because shrimp is the only thing I get close to seafood. 

How would you describe your fashion style? 

I like designer clothes.  I like Dior, Amiri, and Gucci. But I could put on any brand of clothes as long as I got some shoes to match with them. I’d probably wear some jeans from Fashion Nova or PacSun or H&M. I could just throw that together.

So what’s your favorite shoe brand?

Probably either Dior or Jordans. I got to have Jordans. I grew up with the Jordans. 

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning? 

I’m not going to lie, probably like 30 minutes. That’s pretty long. Like 30 minutes to an hour. If you call me and say you’re on your way, I would probably take too long. That’s what I’m known for, taking too long. 

Who is your hero?

My dad. He’s just hard-working. He’s strong. He raised 16 of us. I have 15 siblings. He managed to go to work. You know, there was a lot of stuff that happened in my past, and he was able to get us out of those situations.

What’s it like growing up with that many siblings? 

I’m close with all of them. It’s fun, but it can kind of get like drama at times. It’s fun for the most part. You got a lot of outlets you can go and talk to, so it’s pretty cool. 

Where are you in your family? 

I’m the youngest. 

Do you have a favorite play or most embarrassing play throughout your career? 

I would probably say when I was eight.  I played quarterback, and I led my team to the Super Bowl. I won the game for us. There wasn’t enough time on the clock, and I had a quarterback bootleg and I ended up scoring like 60 yards and won a Super Bowl for the team. Yeah, that was probably the highlight of my life. That’s the only Super Bowl ring I got. 

Do you have a go-to touchdown celebration? 

I’m kind of a humble guy. I don’t really celebrate. Some people call it boring, but I already scored the touchdown. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins tackles Penn State wide receiver Kaden Saunders during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan State on Saturday
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. McNamara threw for 103 yards.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Vines had 7 receiving yards and one touchdown.
‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity
More in Iowa vs. Michigan State 2023
Iowa tight end Erick All catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 5 of the Iowa football season
More in Pregame
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Warren scored two touchdowns.
Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Penn State
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Penn State
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Hill made his game debut in the fourth quarter, completing two passes on three attempts.
One on One with Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in