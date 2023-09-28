The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects

Advertisement

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 28, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Cade+McNamara+looks+to+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+McNamara+threw+for+103+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. McNamara threw for 103 yards.

Michigan State @ Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (15-9): Iowa – These two teams were the best in the Big Ten in 2015. I still don’t believe it. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (9-15): Iowa – It can’t get much worse than last week, right? 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (12-12): Iowa – This is (not) SPARTA!!!

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (15-9): Michigan StateThe Spartans will get to the quarterback often against Iowa’s poor O-Line.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (13-11): As bad as Hawkeye fans think they have it, MSU has it much worse. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (15-9): Iowa – If you really want to see disaster, watch the Spartans. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (14-10): Iowa – I really thought we had seen the last of Mark Dantonio at Kinnick. 

No. 24 Kansas @ No. 3 Texas 

McGowan: Texas – I’m immune to my brother’s Jayhawk propaganda.

Roering: Texas – Last time I picked against Texas it didn’t end well.

Votzmeyer: Texas – “Stick to basketball!” – Baker Mayfield 

Worth: Texas – I’m glad to see Kansas is out of football hell, but Texas is a serious contender.

Merrick: Texas – Texas. Is. Back. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Jayhawks are a nice story, but they’re not winning in Austin. 

Brummond: Texas – Texas is back! No, really. 

No. 13 LSU @ No. 20 Ole Miss 

McGowan: Ole Miss – Kirk Ferentz needs to get in on those Brian Kelly recruiting vids. 

Roering: Ole Miss – This is for Tony the Landshark. 

Votzmeyer:  Ole Miss – Anyone remember Tyrann Mathieu?

Worth: Ole Miss – Having your quarterback’s last name be Dart is too epic. 

Merrick: LSU – I still think Jayden Daniels is a great QB. 

Bohnenkamp: LSU – Ole Miss squandered its chance against Alabama. 

Brummond: LSU – Don’t mess with Mike the Tiger. 

South Carolina @ No. 21 Tennessee 

McGowan: Tennessee – Also known as the worst pickup line of all time. 

Roering: Tennessee – South Carolina’s secondary has to play better this week. 

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton – good song. 

Worth: Tennessee – Them Gamecocks gon’ rattle behind Spence, but Tennessee wins at home. 

Merrick: South Carolina – Rattler rattles the Volunteers. 

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Kind of a fun SEC matchup 

Brummond: Tennessee – Cue “Rocky Top” as the Vols cruise. 

No. 11 Notre Dame @ No. 17 Duke 

McGowan: Notre Dame – I dub this one, “The Daddy’s Money Bowl.” 

Roering: Notre Dame – Catholics and devils don’t get along. 

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – Sam Hartman revenge tour commenced. 

Worth: Duke – Losing to the Buckeyes in last-second fashion will cost the Irish in terms of momentum. 

Merrick: Notre Dame – I can’t be burned by Notre Dame twice in a row … right?

Bohnenkamp: Duke – Blue Devils’ story gets better. 

Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish bounce back and spoil Duke’s football GameDay debut. 

Texas A&M @ Arkansas 

McGowan: Arkansas – If Eric Musselman was the head coach, the Hogs never lose. 

Roering: Arkansas  – I could not care less about this game. 

Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – “Win or lose, we booze.” – Money Manziel. 

Worth: Arkansas – The Razorbacks will get revenge after a loss last season. 

Merrick: Arkansas – I’m a Texas A&M hater. Don’t have a big reason, just don’t like them. 

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas – An SEC tossup goes to the Hogs. 

Brummond: Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher comes up with a big tackle. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Vines had 7 receiving yards and one touchdown.
‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity
Iowa tight end Erick All catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 5 of the Iowa football season
Iowa running back Max White and his teammates celebrate White’s touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. White rushed the ball three yards and a touchdown.
PCP | Will Iowa win the Big Ten West Division?
More in Pregame
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Warren scored two touchdowns.
Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Penn State
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Penn State
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Hill made his game debut in the fourth quarter, completing two passes on three attempts.
One on One with Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in