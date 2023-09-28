On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 5 college football games

Michigan State @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (15-9): Iowa – These two teams were the best in the Big Ten in 2015. I still don’t believe it.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (9-15): Iowa – It can’t get much worse than last week, right?

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (12-12): Iowa – This is (not) SPARTA!!!

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (15-9): Michigan State – The Spartans will get to the quarterback often against Iowa’s poor O-Line.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (13-11): As bad as Hawkeye fans think they have it, MSU has it much worse.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (15-9): Iowa – If you really want to see disaster, watch the Spartans.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (14-10): Iowa – I really thought we had seen the last of Mark Dantonio at Kinnick.

No. 24 Kansas @ No. 3 Texas

McGowan: Texas – I’m immune to my brother’s Jayhawk propaganda.

Roering: Texas – Last time I picked against Texas it didn’t end well.

Votzmeyer: Texas – “Stick to basketball!” – Baker Mayfield

Worth: Texas – I’m glad to see Kansas is out of football hell, but Texas is a serious contender.

Merrick: Texas – Texas. Is. Back.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Jayhawks are a nice story, but they’re not winning in Austin.

Brummond: Texas – Texas is back! No, really.

No. 13 LSU @ No. 20 Ole Miss

McGowan: Ole Miss – Kirk Ferentz needs to get in on those Brian Kelly recruiting vids.

Roering: Ole Miss – This is for Tony the Landshark.

Votzmeyer: Ole Miss – Anyone remember Tyrann Mathieu?

Worth: Ole Miss – Having your quarterback’s last name be Dart is too epic.

Merrick: LSU – I still think Jayden Daniels is a great QB.

Bohnenkamp: LSU – Ole Miss squandered its chance against Alabama.

Brummond: LSU – Don’t mess with Mike the Tiger.

South Carolina @ No. 21 Tennessee

McGowan: Tennessee – Also known as the worst pickup line of all time.

Roering: Tennessee – South Carolina’s secondary has to play better this week.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton – good song.

Worth: Tennessee – Them Gamecocks gon’ rattle behind Spence, but Tennessee wins at home.

Merrick: South Carolina – Rattler rattles the Volunteers.

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Kind of a fun SEC matchup

Brummond: Tennessee – Cue “Rocky Top” as the Vols cruise.

No. 11 Notre Dame @ No. 17 Duke

McGowan: Notre Dame – I dub this one, “The Daddy’s Money Bowl.”

Roering: Notre Dame – Catholics and devils don’t get along.

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – Sam Hartman revenge tour commenced.

Worth: Duke – Losing to the Buckeyes in last-second fashion will cost the Irish in terms of momentum.

Merrick: Notre Dame – I can’t be burned by Notre Dame twice in a row … right?

Bohnenkamp: Duke – Blue Devils’ story gets better.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Irish bounce back and spoil Duke’s football GameDay debut.

Texas A&M @ Arkansas

McGowan: Arkansas – If Eric Musselman was the head coach, the Hogs never lose.

Roering: Arkansas – I could not care less about this game.

Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – “Win or lose, we booze.” – Money Manziel.

Worth: Arkansas – The Razorbacks will get revenge after a loss last season.

Merrick: Arkansas – I’m a Texas A&M hater. Don’t have a big reason, just don’t like them.

Bohnenkamp: Arkansas – An SEC tossup goes to the Hogs.

Brummond: Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher comes up with a big tackle.