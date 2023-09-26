Two crashes reported in Johnson County, one person dies in rural crash

A fatal crash involving two cars occurred in rural Johnson County Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. at 2200 Black Diamond Road S.W., located roughly 11 miles southwest of Iowa City. According to the release, one driver died while the other sustained minor injuries, with the crash currently under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The press release also mentions a second crash that occurred around 12:54 p.m. that involved a sheriff’s deputy responding to the first crash. This crash happened at Eagle Ave/Rohret Road S.W., also in rural Johnson County.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was later released. This accident is also under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.