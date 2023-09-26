Two crashes reported in Johnson County, one person dies in rural crash

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

A press release said two crashes occurred in the afternoon Tuesday, with one driver dying as a result.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 26, 2023
A fatal crash involving two cars occurred in rural Johnson County Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. 

The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. at 2200 Black Diamond Road S.W., located roughly 11 miles southwest of Iowa City. According to the release, one driver died while the other sustained minor injuries, with the crash currently under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. 

The press release also mentions a second crash that occurred around 12:54 p.m. that involved a sheriff’s deputy responding to the first crash. This crash happened at Eagle Ave/Rohret Road S.W., also in rural Johnson County.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was later released. This accident is also under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
