Iowa women’s soccer team forces draw against Minnesota following road loss to Wisconsin

The Iowa women’s soccer team had its third Big Ten match against Minnesota at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday.

It was a frustrating opening 10 minutes for the Hawkeyes and Gophers, as both struggled to hold the ball for a sustained period.

Minnesota found some more possession in the following minutes of the match, but the Gophers couldn’t find the back of the net.

“I think our backs are doing amazing,” junior forward Elle Otto said. “They’re really connected and have a lot of chemistry back there, and we just need to keep that going up the field.”

Iowa then found some success holding the ball and finding space behind Minnesota’s back line and got a couple of shots, but all were unsuccessful.

Minnesota went back on the attack, again finding space on the right wing of the Iowa defense and getting several goal-scoring opportunities in the box, but the first half ultimately ended 0-0.

“The Big Ten is known to be very physical,” Iowa senior midfielder Josie Durr said. “Our team especially is known to be very physical, so we need to be able to embrace that physicality and embrace it and use it to our advantage.”

Iowa did have a chance in the box early in the second half, but Minnesota defenders got in front of the shot and blocked it before it reached the keeper.

Minnesota answered back, earning a corner kick 15 minutes into the half. The Gophers took the corner short and lofted a cross into the box that bounced off a few heads, but Iowa cleared it out.

Iowa had a couple of more chances, one that was mishit going just wide of the goal and a one-on-one from Delaney Holtey that the Minnesota goalkeeper saved.

Minnesota then crossed the ball into the box on the ground, but the Gophers failed to find a player on the end, and the Hawkeyes cleared the ball out of their defensive half.

Minnesota kept the pressure on, launching several shots when it had the ball, forcing senior goalkeeper Macy Enneking to make several saves in the closing minutes of the match to keep the score tied.

“Late in the game, especially being tied 0-0, it’s a lot of pressure,” Enneking said after the match. “I think a lot of times the last couple minutes it gets a little hectic … So, making a save and being able to calm the team down is huge.”

Minnesota had a great chance off a corner kick late in the match, finding a player on the end of a lofted ball into the box, but the ball went wide left of the net.

Iowa now sits at 6-1-3 overall and 0-1-2 in the Big Ten. Iowa suffered its first defeat, 1-0, to Wisconsin on Sept. 21 in Madison, Wisconsin.

A goal in the 24th minute by Badger Aryssa Mahrt was the determining factor.

Both Iowa and Wisconsin got four shots on goal, but the Badgers won the possession battle, holding the ball for 55 percent of the match.

Iowa was the aggressor in the second half and outshot Wisconsin, 4-2, forcing Badger goalkeeper Erin McKinney to make three saves. The Hawkeyes couldn’t break through and find an equalizer before the final whistle.

Freshman standout

Freshman defender Eva Pattison started her second straight match for the Hawkeyes against the Gophers. Coach DiIanni said that she’s been performing well in practice and has been in great form recently.

DiIanni added that her presence in the starting lineup has helped push senior midfielder Maggie Johnston forward and make use of her attacking talents.

Going forward

Iowa has struggled in attack since conference play began, scoring just one goal in three games.

“We’re just not playing on the same page right now,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni said. “Early in the year the backs were behind the mids and the forwards, and right now the backs are ahead of the mids and forwards, and we’re just not playing on the same page.”

Iowa’s defense has continued to limit opportunities for the opposition, and the Hawkeyes continue to keep games close.

“I think we have a lot of chemistry in the back line,” Durr said. “I think we just need to transition that into the forwards and help the forwards out.”

Iowa will look for its first win in Big Ten play with a road contest against Purdue on Sept. 28.