The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Newly merged Iowa City business association looks to raise $2.5 million

Lima Younes files appeal after receiving 5-year prison sentence

Iowa football dominated by Penn State, 31-0, in White Out game Saturday

Stanley Museum of Art’s newest catalog takes risk to connect local art, literature

Press Box Banter: hawk hawk hawk hawk with Roy Higgins!

Advertisement

Iowa volleyball falls to 0-2 in Big Ten play with loss to Ohio State

The Buckeyes swept the Hawkeyes at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday. Iowa players and coaches emphasized the importance of closing out sets.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
September 24, 2023
Delaney+Sweeney+and+Kaia+Mateo+celebrate+after+a+point+during+the+Iowa+vs.+Minnesota+volleyball+game+at+Xtream+Arena+on+Sept.+21%2C+2023.+The+Gophers+won%2C+3-2.
Isabella Tisdale
Delaney Sweeney and Kaia Mateo celebrate after a point during the Iowa vs. Minnesota volleyball game at Xtream Arena on Sept. 21, 2023. The Gophers won, 3-2.

The Iowa volleyball team fell to No. 21 Ohio State, 3-0,  on Sunday for the Hawkeyes’ second straight loss. 

The Buckeyes outlasted the Hawkeyes in two close sets — 25-22 in the first and  26-24 in the second. Iowa couldn’t find any sort of momentum in the third set, falling 25-14. 

Iowa middle hitter and Wake Forest transfer Delaney McSweeney led the charge on offense with 11 kills. Iowa outside hitter Michelle Urquhart chimed in with three kills, 14 digs, and two assists, with fellow outside hitter and Texas State transfer Caitlan Buettner following up with seven kills and 12 digs. Setter Bailey Ortega also made her mark on the match, finishing with five digs and 15 assists. 

The Hawkeyes find themselves in a 0-2 hole in Big Ten play after going 8-4 through four preseason tournaments. Despite this, their record does not fully indicate how the team has played so far this season. 

Iowa assistant coach Brian Yale believes the Hawkeyes will overcome their struggles to finish close sets. 

“It’s really just confidence. It’s understanding that it’s okay to be in those positions. We’ve earned that position to be ahead and be up late in sets,” Yale said. “We’ve just got to continue that and complete that. We’ve got to lock that door. We’ve got to push it closed and lock it and not wait for them to close it on themselves.”

As a veteran, McSweeney acknowledges the level of consistency needed to close out sets has to improve. 

“One thing we’ve talked about a lot is consistency and just having that edge like our competitors have. We know we have the skills to execute at a high level in the conference,” McSweeney said. “It’s about putting it together consistently and being a competitor for the entire match because two sets doesn’t win matches of three.” 

Matches like this can be deflating to a team’s confidence. But Yale believes the Hawkeyes won’t let the two straight losses get into their heads.

“We’ve got a choice to make right now, to understand that we’re that close [to being 2-0 in Big Ten play],” Yale said. “We can be in the mix of the middle of the Big Ten right now and that’s our goal. We’re the ones limiting ourselves from that right now. There’s a lot of parody going on in the league right now. When we have opportunities like today, and even Thursday [against Minnesota], we’ve got to own it and take advantage of it.” 

Iowa will travel to Indiana for its next match on Friday at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington. As an unranked Big Ten opponent, the Hoosiers will provide a different look for the Hawkeyes than what they’ve seen thus far. 

“I think [Indiana is] as good of a team as we’ve played so far. There’s a chance they could be ranked here in the near future,” Yale said. “There are no nights off in the Big Ten, and we know that it’s really on our shoulders to take care of it ourselves.”
More to Discover
More in Sports
Iowa forward Maggie Johnston runs for the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.
Iowa women’s soccer team forces draw against Minnesota following road loss to Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions compete during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0.
Iowa Football Week 4 Column | Hawkeyes appear divided in terms of offensive identity
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara prepares to throw the ball during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Iowa totaled 76 yards.
'This is not a reflection of our team': Iowa football team after historic loss to Penn State
More in Volleyball
Middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye celebrates with Kylie Murr during the Iowa vs. Minnesota Volleyball game at Xtream arena on Sept. 21, 2023. The Gophers won 3-2.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Minnesota
Outside hitter Nataly Moravec is seen spiking the ball during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-0.
Iowa women's volleyball falls short to No. 12 Minnesota in Big Ten opener
Outside hitter Nataly Moravec and middle hitter Rosa Vesty seen blocking a spike during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.
Iowa women’s volleyball on pace to have successful season amid rebuild
About the Contributors
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in