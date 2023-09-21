Iowa SWARM Collective expands NIL opportunities to all Hawkeye student athletes

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

After previously being restricted to football and men’s and women’s basketball, Iowa fans can now direct NIL support to all 22 Hawkeye sports.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 21, 2023
Iowa+Swarm+Collective+President+and+CEO+Brad+Heinrichs+during+a+press+conference+for+the+Iowa+Swarm+Collective%2C+a+name%2C+image%2C+and+likeness+group+partnering+with+Hawkeye+student-athletes%2C+at+the+Heights+Rooftop+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+July+19%2C+2022.+Heinrichs+doesn%E2%80%99t+know+how+much+money+this+NIL+will+bring+in%2C+but+he+said+it+depends+on+how+much+the+Hawkeye+community+wants+to+provide.
Grace Smith
Iowa Swarm Collective President and CEO Brad Heinrichs during a press conference for the Iowa Swarm Collective, a name, image, and likeness group partnering with Hawkeye student-athletes, at the Heights Rooftop in Iowa City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Heinrichs doesn’t know how much money this NIL will bring in, but he said it depends on how much the Hawkeye community wants to provide.

The Iowa SWARM Collective announced Thursday that all 22 Hawkeye athletic programs can now receive NIL opportunities. Before the announcement, the collective was only geared toward the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams. 

Individuals who make a one-time gift of $1,000 or more, or commit to monthly gifts of $100 or more, can direct their NIL support to any of the Hawkeye sports. 

NIL has changed the scope of college athletics since it was enacted on July 1, 2021, allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness via endorsement deals, public appearances, and events. For the University of Iowa specifically, NIL is administered through the SWARM Collective. 

The collective operates through donations from fans on five different levels of membership.

Those on each level receive different amounts of access to Iowa Athletics based on how much they donate on a monthly or yearly basis. Lower-level members receive things like decals, T-shirts, and access to pregame events, while those in the higher levels get the opportunity to know the athletes on a more personal level through Q&As and receive priority access to away games. 

“NIL support has become critically important to Hawkeye Athletics. We are fortunate to have such a passionate fanbase who continues to be generous in so many areas, and we don’t take that for granted. We want to support the donor interest whether it is in purchasing tickets or contributing to scholarships, facilities, and NIL,” Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement.

Led by Brad Heinrichs, the SWARM Collective has worked with over 40 nonprofit organizations in its first year of existence and has totaled nearly 1,200 student-athlete service hours.

The collective has teamed up with several charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Horizons Meals on Wheels, Iowa Sports Foundation, the Iowa City Community School District, and UI Hospitals and Clinics.

At the beginning of the month, Heinrichs said The Swarm had about 2,100 members. To stay competitive, the goal is to reach at least 10,000 members and raise over $10 million annually. 

“NIL is a wonderful tool that provides student-athletes with opportunities to build and enhance their personal brand while also serving local charities and nonprofits,” Heinrichs said. “We are thrilled to be able to expand this opportunity to athletes in all 22 Hawkeye sports programs at Iowa and continue to contribute to their success on and off the field of play.”

About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
